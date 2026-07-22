Informations pratiques

Le Soler

FESTA MAJOR

Place de la République Le Soler Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 17:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Venez découvrir les traditions catalanes à travers les sardanes La Trobada Gegantera et clôturer cette journée avec le groupe Al Chemist et DJ. Venez vivre une journée festive, familiale et musicale.

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Place de la République Le Soler 66270 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 63 78 87 contact@lesoler.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover Catalan traditions through the sardanes at La Trobada Gegantera, and wrap up the day with the band Al Chemist and a DJ. Come enjoy a festive, family-friendly day filled with music.

L’événement FESTA MAJOR Le Soler a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME