UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Le Soler

FESTA MAJOR Le Soler

samedi 1 août 2026 · Le Soler

FESTA MAJOR Le Soler

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 1 août 2026
Fin
samedi 1 août 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Adresse
Place de la République
Ville
66270 Le Soler
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Soler

FESTA MAJOR

Place de la République Le Soler Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

Venez découvrir les traditions catalanes à travers les sardanes La Trobada Gegantera et clôturer cette journée avec le groupe Al Chemist et DJ. Venez vivre une journée festive, familiale et musicale.
  .

Place de la République Le Soler 66270 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 63 78 87  contact@lesoler.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover Catalan traditions through the sardanes at La Trobada Gegantera, and wrap up the day with the band Al Chemist and a DJ. Come enjoy a festive, family-friendly day filled with music.

L’événement FESTA MAJOR Le Soler a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME