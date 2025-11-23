FESTA MAJOR Nouvelle place Port-Vendres

FESTA MAJOR

Nouvelle place Eglise Notre-Dame-de-Bonne-Nouvelle Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-23 11:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Une journée festive au cœur de Port-Vendres ! Vide-grenier, géants, sardanes, concert et traditions catalanes la Festa Major bat son plein dans une ambiance chaleureuse et populaire. À vivre en famille ou entre amis !

Nouvelle place Eglise Notre-Dame-de-Bonne-Nouvelle Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99

English :

A festive day in the heart of Port-Vendres! Yard sale, giants, sardanes, concerts and Catalan traditions: the Festa Major is in full swing in a warm and popular atmosphere. Enjoy it with family and friends!

German :

Ein festlicher Tag im Herzen von Port-Vendres! Flohmarkt, Riesen, Sardanes, Konzert und katalanische Traditionen: Das Festa Major ist in vollem Gange und bietet eine herzliche und volkstümliche Atmosphäre. Ein Erlebnis für die ganze Familie oder mit Freunden!

Italiano :

Una giornata di festa nel cuore di Port-Vendres! Un mercatino, giganti, sardanes, concerti e tradizioni catalane: la Festa Major è in pieno svolgimento, con un’atmosfera calda e popolare. Godetevela con la famiglia e gli amici!

Espanol :

¡Una jornada festiva en el corazón de Port-Vendres! Venta de garaje, gigantes, sardanas, conciertos y tradiciones catalanas: la Fiesta Mayor está en pleno apogeo, con un ambiente cálido y popular. ¡Disfrútala con la familia y los amigos!

L’événement FESTA MAJOR Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE