FESTA MAJOR Nouvelle place Port-Vendres
FESTA MAJOR Nouvelle place Port-Vendres dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
FESTA MAJOR
Nouvelle place Eglise Notre-Dame-de-Bonne-Nouvelle Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-11-23 11:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23
2025-11-23
Une journée festive au cœur de Port-Vendres ! Vide-grenier, géants, sardanes, concert et traditions catalanes la Festa Major bat son plein dans une ambiance chaleureuse et populaire. À vivre en famille ou entre amis !
Nouvelle place Eglise Notre-Dame-de-Bonne-Nouvelle Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99
English :
A festive day in the heart of Port-Vendres! Yard sale, giants, sardanes, concerts and Catalan traditions: the Festa Major is in full swing in a warm and popular atmosphere. Enjoy it with family and friends!
German :
Ein festlicher Tag im Herzen von Port-Vendres! Flohmarkt, Riesen, Sardanes, Konzert und katalanische Traditionen: Das Festa Major ist in vollem Gange und bietet eine herzliche und volkstümliche Atmosphäre. Ein Erlebnis für die ganze Familie oder mit Freunden!
Italiano :
Una giornata di festa nel cuore di Port-Vendres! Un mercatino, giganti, sardanes, concerti e tradizioni catalane: la Festa Major è in pieno svolgimento, con un’atmosfera calda e popolare. Godetevela con la famiglia e gli amici!
Espanol :
¡Una jornada festiva en el corazón de Port-Vendres! Venta de garaje, gigantes, sardanas, conciertos y tradiciones catalanas: la Fiesta Mayor está en pleno apogeo, con un ambiente cálido y popular. ¡Disfrútala con la familia y los amigos!
