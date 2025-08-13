FESTA MAJOR Saint-Hippolyte

FESTA MAJOR Saint-Hippolyte mercredi 13 août 2025.

FESTA MAJOR

Place de la République Saint-Hippolyte Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-13

fin : 2025-08-14

2025-08-13

Deux jours de fête avec la participation des Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.

Place de la République Saint-Hippolyte 66510 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 49 99 23 46

English :

Two days of festivities with the participation of the Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.

German :

Zwei Tage lang wird unter Beteiligung der « Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte » gefeiert.

Italiano :

Due giorni di festa con la partecipazione dei Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.

Espanol :

Dos días de fiesta con la participación de los Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.

