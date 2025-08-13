FESTA MAJOR Saint-Hippolyte
FESTA MAJOR Saint-Hippolyte mercredi 13 août 2025.
FESTA MAJOR
Place de la République Saint-Hippolyte Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-08-13
fin : 2025-08-14
2025-08-13
Deux jours de fête avec la participation des Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.
Place de la République Saint-Hippolyte 66510 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 49 99 23 46
English :
Two days of festivities with the participation of the Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.
German :
Zwei Tage lang wird unter Beteiligung der « Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte » gefeiert.
Italiano :
Due giorni di festa con la partecipazione dei Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.
Espanol :
Dos días de fiesta con la participación de los Gégants de Saint-Hippolyte.
