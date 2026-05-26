FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan
FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan samedi 1 août 2026.
Fabrezan
FESTAYRE #4
Fabrezan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 12:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
Pour la 4ème année consécutive, Fabrezan vous prépare sa soirée de Féria !
Venez profiter de concert et de tapas dans une ambiance de folie !
+ 50 musiciens seront présents pour animer la soirée.
Vivez l’été et ses traditions locales !
Au programme
– 12h les Sévillans
– 15h Fanfare Banzai
– 19h Bandas Tarabastar, Pena Lous Camelous, Sulfate de cuivre, Jackelin’s Band
– 22h 02h Orchestre Epsilon
Restauration
Food Truck Olivier Mateu, Poke by cheh cedric, Cianluca Et Lilly Pizza, Bar à huitres, sucré…
Bodegas des vignerons Terres d’expression, Chateau de Montjustin, Clos Counta, Domaine Lausynnis
.
Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 81 44 maximeoncins11@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For the 4th consecutive year, Fabrezan prepares its Féria evening!
Come and enjoy concerts and tapas in a crazy atmosphere!
+ More than 50 musicians will be on hand to liven up the evening.
Experience summer and its local traditions!
On the program:
– 12pm: Les Sévillans
– 3pm: Fanfare Banzai
– 7pm: Bandas Tarabastar, Pena Lous Camelous, Sulfate de cuivre, Jackelin’s Band
– 22h 02h: Epsilon Orchestra
Catering
Food Truck Olivier Mateu, Poke by cheh cedric, Cianluca Et Lilly Pizza, Bar à huitres, sucré…
Winegrowers’ bodegas: Terres d’expression, Chateau de Montjustin, Clos Counta, Domaine Lausynnis
L’événement FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par