Fabrezan

FESTAYRE #4

Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 12:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Pour la 4ème année consécutive, Fabrezan vous prépare sa soirée de Féria !

Venez profiter de concert et de tapas dans une ambiance de folie !

+ 50 musiciens seront présents pour animer la soirée.

Vivez l’été et ses traditions locales !

Au programme

– 12h les Sévillans

– 15h Fanfare Banzai

– 19h Bandas Tarabastar, Pena Lous Camelous, Sulfate de cuivre, Jackelin’s Band

– 22h 02h Orchestre Epsilon

Restauration

Food Truck Olivier Mateu, Poke by cheh cedric, Cianluca Et Lilly Pizza, Bar à huitres, sucré…

Bodegas des vignerons Terres d’expression, Chateau de Montjustin, Clos Counta, Domaine Lausynnis

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Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 81 44 maximeoncins11@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For the 4th consecutive year, Fabrezan prepares its Féria evening!

Come and enjoy concerts and tapas in a crazy atmosphere!

+ More than 50 musicians will be on hand to liven up the evening.

Experience summer and its local traditions!

On the program:

– 12pm: Les Sévillans

– 3pm: Fanfare Banzai

– 7pm: Bandas Tarabastar, Pena Lous Camelous, Sulfate de cuivre, Jackelin’s Band

– 22h 02h: Epsilon Orchestra

Catering

Food Truck Olivier Mateu, Poke by cheh cedric, Cianluca Et Lilly Pizza, Bar à huitres, sucré…

Winegrowers’ bodegas: Terres d’expression, Chateau de Montjustin, Clos Counta, Domaine Lausynnis

L’événement FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par