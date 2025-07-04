FESTI LIMOS Limoux 4 juillet 2025 07:00

Le festival de bandas débutera dès 18 h 30, le vendredi 4 juillet grâce à la Banda de Limos, Band’annonce et la Peña du Languedoc.

Le lendemain samedi 5 juillet, les festivités débuteront une fois n’est pas coutume avec le carnaval (9 h 30) suivi de l’inauguration de Festi Limos poursuivi par un apéritif animé par Odawa sur l’esplanade.

L’après-midi à 18 h 30 Festis Bandas; Supersonic fanfare, Lyre Txaranga et l’incontournable bandas de Limos (esplanade).

Le dimanche 6 juillet une exposition de véhicules anciens de 10 h à 15 h clôturera la manifestation.

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 86 94 39 89 bandadelimos11300@gmail.com

English :

The bandas festival kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4, with the Banda de Limos, Band’annonce and the Peña du Languedoc.

The following day, Saturday July 5, the festivities kick off with a carnival (9:30 a.m.), followed by the inauguration of Festi Limos and an aperitif hosted by Odawa on the esplanade.

In the afternoon, at 6:30 p.m., Festis Bandas; Supersonic fanfare, Lyre Txaranga and the inevitable Limos bandas (esplanade).

On Sunday, July 6, an exhibition of vintage vehicles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. closes the event.

German :

Das Banda-Festival beginnt am Freitag, den 4. Juli, um 18.30 Uhr mit der Banda de Limos, Band’annonce und der Peña du Languedoc.

Am nächsten Tag, dem 5. Juli, beginnen die Feierlichkeiten mit dem Karneval (9:30 Uhr), gefolgt von der Eröffnung des Festi Limos und einem Aperitif mit Odawa auf der Esplanade.

Am Nachmittag um 18.30 Uhr Festis Bandas; Supersonic Fanfare, Lyre Txaranga und die unumgängliche Bandas de Limos (Esplanade).

Am Sonntag, dem 6. Juli, findet von 10 bis 15 Uhr eine Ausstellung von Oldtimern statt.

Italiano :

Il festival delle bandas inizia alle 18.30 di venerdì 4 luglio con la Banda de Limos, la Band’annonce e la Peña du Languedoc.

Il giorno successivo, sabato 5 luglio, i festeggiamenti prendono il via con un carnevale (ore 9.30), seguito dall’inaugurazione del Festi Limos e da un aperitivo offerto da Odawa sulla spianata.

Nel pomeriggio, alle 18.30, Festis Bandas; fanfara Supersonic, Lyre Txaranga e le immancabili Limos bandas (esplanade).

Domenica 6 luglio, un’esposizione di veicoli d’epoca dalle 10.00 alle 15.00 chiuderà l’evento.

Espanol :

El festival de bandas comienza el viernes 4 de julio a las 18.30 h con la Banda de Limos, Band’annonce y la Peña du Languedoc.

Al día siguiente, sábado 5 de julio, las fiestas comienzan con un carnaval (9.30 h), seguido de la inauguración del Festi Limos y de un aperitivo ofrecido por Odawa en la explanada.

Por la tarde, a las 18.30 h, Festis Bandas; Fanfarria Supersónica, Lira Txaranga y las inevitables Limos bandas (explanada).

El domingo 6 de julio, una exposición de vehículos de época de 10.00 a 15.00 horas pondrá el broche final al evento.

