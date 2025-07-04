FESTI’CANOHÈS #1 FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE Canohès 4 juillet 2025 18:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
FESTI'CANOHÈS #1 FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE 35 Rue de la Salanque Canohès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-04 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-04
2025-07-04
C’est parti pour la 4e édition du FESTI’Canohès ! Et on commence en pression avec la grande Fête de la Bière
35 Rue de la Salanque
Canohès 66680 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
It’s off to the 4th edition of FESTI?Canohès! And we’re off to a flying start with the great Beer Festival
German :
Auf geht’s zur vierten Ausgabe von FESTI?Canohès! Und wir beginnen mit Druck mit dem großen Bierfest
Italiano :
Parte la quarta edizione di FESTI?Canohès! E iniziamo alla grande con il grande Festival della Birra
Espanol :
¡Arranca la 4ª edición de FESTI?Canohès! Y empezamos con buen pie con la gran Fiesta de la Cerveza
L’événement FESTI’CANOHÈS #1 FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE Canohès a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME