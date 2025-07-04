FESTI’CANOHÈS #1 FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE Canohès 4 juillet 2025 18:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-04 18:00:00

C’est parti pour la 4e édition du FESTI’Canohès ! Et on commence en pression avec la grande Fête de la Bière

35 Rue de la Salanque

Canohès 66680 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 77 03

English :

It’s off to the 4th edition of FESTI?Canohès! And we’re off to a flying start with the great Beer Festival

German :

Auf geht’s zur vierten Ausgabe von FESTI?Canohès! Und wir beginnen mit Druck mit dem großen Bierfest

Italiano :

Parte la quarta edizione di FESTI?Canohès! E iniziamo alla grande con il grande Festival della Birra

Espanol :

¡Arranca la 4ª edición de FESTI?Canohès! Y empezamos con buen pie con la gran Fiesta de la Cerveza

