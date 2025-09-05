Festi’cuivre concert au Bistro’Théâtre Bistro’Théâtre Givrauval
Festi’cuivre concert au Bistro’Théâtre Bistro’Théâtre Givrauval vendredi 6 février 2026.
Bistro’Théâtre 7 Rue du Moulin Givrauval Meuse
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-06 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-06
Concert dans le cadre du festival Festi’Cuivres.
Sur réservation, nombre de places limitées.Tout public
Bistro’Théâtre 7 Rue du Moulin Givrauval 55500 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 45 60 21 03 bistro.theatre.givrauval@gmail.com
English :
Concert as part of the Festi’Cuivres festival.
Reservations required, limited seating.
German :
Konzert im Rahmen des Festi’Cuivres-Festivals.
Mit Reservierung, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.
Italiano :
Concerto nell’ambito del festival Festi’Cuivres.
I posti sono limitati.
Espanol :
Concierto en el marco del festival Festi’Cuivres.
Plazas limitadas.
