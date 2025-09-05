Festi’cuivre concert au Bistro’Théâtre Bistro’Théâtre Givrauval

Festi'cuivre concert au Bistro'Théâtre Bistro'Théâtre Givrauval vendredi 6 février 2026.

Festi’cuivre concert au Bistro’Théâtre

Bistro’Théâtre 7 Rue du Moulin Givrauval Meuse

Tarif : 5 EUR

Tarif enfant

Début : Vendredi 2026-02-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-06

2026-02-06

Concert dans le cadre du festival Festi’Cuivres.

Sur réservation, nombre de places limitées.Tout public

Bistro’Théâtre 7 Rue du Moulin Givrauval 55500 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 45 60 21 03 bistro.theatre.givrauval@gmail.com

English :

Concert as part of the Festi’Cuivres festival.

Reservations required, limited seating.

German :

Konzert im Rahmen des Festi’Cuivres-Festivals.

Mit Reservierung, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Italiano :

Concerto nell’ambito del festival Festi’Cuivres.

I posti sono limitati.

Espanol :

Concierto en el marco del festival Festi’Cuivres.

Plazas limitadas.

