Festi’Drôles Le grand bal des Laids Complexe Colette Besson Saint-Georges-de-Didonne vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Complexe Colette Besson 2 rue du Docteur Maudet Saint-Georges-de-Didonne Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-10-31 21:00:00
2025-10-31
Sort ta plus effrayante tenue, prépare ton plus beau swing et rejoins nous pour une soirée terrifiante !
English :
Get out your scariest outfit, prepare your best swing and join us for a terrifying evening!
German :
Zieh dein gruseligstes Outfit an, bereite deinen besten Schwung vor und begleite uns auf eine gruselige Party!
Italiano :
Tirate fuori il vostro vestito più spaventoso, indossate il vostro swing migliore e unitevi a noi per una serata terrificante!
Espanol :
Saca tu atuendo más terrorífico, ponte tu mejor columpio y únete a nosotros para pasar una velada terrorífica
