Festi’Drôles Le grand bal des Laids Complexe Colette Besson Saint-Georges-de-Didonne

Complexe Colette Besson 2 rue du Docteur Maudet Saint-Georges-de-Didonne Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-31 21:00:00

fin : 2025-10-31

2025-10-31

Sort ta plus effrayante tenue, prépare ton plus beau swing et rejoins nous pour une soirée terrifiante !

Complexe Colette Besson 2 rue du Docteur Maudet Saint-Georges-de-Didonne 17110 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 05 24 07

English :

Get out your scariest outfit, prepare your best swing and join us for a terrifying evening!

German :

Zieh dein gruseligstes Outfit an, bereite deinen besten Schwung vor und begleite uns auf eine gruselige Party!

Italiano :

Tirate fuori il vostro vestito più spaventoso, indossate il vostro swing migliore e unitevi a noi per una serata terrificante!

Espanol :

Saca tu atuendo más terrorífico, ponte tu mejor columpio y únete a nosotros para pasar una velada terrorífica

