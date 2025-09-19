FESTIGALON Le Pouget
FESTIGALON Le Pouget vendredi 19 septembre 2025.
FESTIGALON
Le Pouget Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-19
fin : 2025-09-20
Date(s) :
2025-09-19
L’été joue les prolongations et le Mas Galon compte bien en profiter en organisant son premier FESTIGALON. Préparez-vous pour un week-end de folie avec des live music non-stop
L’été joue les prolongations et le Mas Galon compte bien en profiter en organisant son premier FESTIGALON. Préparez-vous pour un week-end de folie avec des live music non-stop
Artistes prévus:
Le Vendredi 19 septembre:
18h30 21h: Live by Maurine
21h minuit DJ TOMTOM
Le Samedi 20 septembre:
12h 15h Darvey Live Rock
15h 18h: DJ NIKO
18h 21h: » So Fast » LIVE POPO ROCK
18h minuit DJ NIKA
Concerts Pétanque Resa .
Le Pouget 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 57 18 23 62
English :
Summer is here to stay, and Mas Galon is making the most of it with its first FESTIGALON. Get ready for a weekend of non-stop live music
German :
Der Sommer geht in die Verlängerung, und Mas Galon will davon profitieren und organisiert sein erstes FESTIGALON. Bereiten Sie sich auf ein verrücktes Wochenende mit Live-Musik nonstop vor
Italiano :
L’estate è qui per restare, e Mas Galon la sfrutta al meglio con il suo primo FESTIGALON. Preparatevi a un fine settimana di musica dal vivo non-stop
Espanol :
El verano ha llegado para quedarse, y Mas Galon lo aprovecha al máximo con su primer FESTIGALON. Prepárate para un fin de semana de música en directo sin parar
L’événement FESTIGALON Le Pouget a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT