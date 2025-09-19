FESTIGALON Le Pouget

FESTIGALON Le Pouget vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

FESTIGALON

Le Pouget Hérault

Début : 2025-09-19

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-19

L’été joue les prolongations et le Mas Galon compte bien en profiter en organisant son premier FESTIGALON. Préparez-vous pour un week-end de folie avec des live music non-stop

Artistes prévus:

Le Vendredi 19 septembre:

18h30 21h: Live by Maurine

21h minuit DJ TOMTOM

Le Samedi 20 septembre:

12h 15h Darvey Live Rock

15h 18h: DJ NIKO

18h 21h: » So Fast » LIVE POPO ROCK

18h minuit DJ NIKA

Concerts Pétanque Resa .

Le Pouget 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 57 18 23 62

English :

Summer is here to stay, and Mas Galon is making the most of it with its first FESTIGALON. Get ready for a weekend of non-stop live music

German :

Der Sommer geht in die Verlängerung, und Mas Galon will davon profitieren und organisiert sein erstes FESTIGALON. Bereiten Sie sich auf ein verrücktes Wochenende mit Live-Musik nonstop vor

Italiano :

L’estate è qui per restare, e Mas Galon la sfrutta al meglio con il suo primo FESTIGALON. Preparatevi a un fine settimana di musica dal vivo non-stop

Espanol :

El verano ha llegado para quedarse, y Mas Galon lo aprovecha al máximo con su primer FESTIGALON. Prepárate para un fin de semana de música en directo sin parar

L’événement FESTIGALON Le Pouget a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT