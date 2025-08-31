FESTI’GARRIGUE Pinet
FESTI’GARRIGUE Pinet dimanche 31 août 2025.
FESTI’GARRIGUE
Pinet Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-31
fin : 2025-08-31
Date(s) :
2025-08-31
La municipalité vous invite à son Festi’Garrigue 2025 !
Cette année, rendez-vous dimanche 31 août dès 11h30 au Bois de la Vallongue pour un aperitif musical offert suivi d’un repas partagé à partir de 12h30 et d’un spectacle de théâtre tout public de la Compagnie Du Vent Sous Les Semelles à 15h.
L’entrée est gratuite .
Pinet 34850 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 77 01 15
English :
The municipality invites you to its Festi’Garrigue 2025!
German :
Die Stadtverwaltung lädt Sie zu ihrem Festi’Garrigue 2025 ein!
Italiano :
Il Comune vi invita alla sua Festi’Garrigue 2025!
Espanol :
¡El municipio le invita a su Festi’Garrigue 2025!
