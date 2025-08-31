FESTI’GARRIGUE Pinet

FESTI’GARRIGUE Pinet dimanche 31 août 2025.

FESTI’GARRIGUE

Pinet Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-31

fin : 2025-08-31

Date(s) :

2025-08-31

La municipalité vous invite à son Festi’Garrigue 2025 !

FESTI’GARRIGUE

Cette année, rendez-vous dimanche 31 août dès 11h30 au Bois de la Vallongue pour un aperitif musical offert suivi d’un repas partagé à partir de 12h30 et d’un spectacle de théâtre tout public de la Compagnie Du Vent Sous Les Semelles à 15h.

L’entrée est gratuite .

Pinet 34850 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 77 01 15

English :

The municipality invites you to its Festi’Garrigue 2025!

German :

Die Stadtverwaltung lädt Sie zu ihrem Festi’Garrigue 2025 ein!

Italiano :

Il Comune vi invita alla sua Festi’Garrigue 2025!

Espanol :

¡El municipio le invita a su Festi’Garrigue 2025!

L’événement FESTI’GARRIGUE Pinet a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE