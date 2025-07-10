Festi’Jeunes Saint-Front-de-Pradoux 10 juillet 2025 07:00

Dordogne

Début : 2025-07-10

fin : 2025-07-10

2025-07-10

Festi’Jeunes Une journée festive dédiée à la jeunesse

14h-17h animations diverses, initiation skate, graph avec réalisation d’une fresque, sérigraphie, hip hop, arc touch,

foot darts. Stands associatifs. Gratuit

Dès 18h marché gourmand animé par Crystal on the Rock

Concert avec Sandy Smoke à 20h

et en soirée un concert exceptionnel avec la participation de JOYSAD, rappeur périgourdin à 21h30

Concerts à 10€/pers

Gymnase

Cas’ado 06 29 55 28 72 .

Saint-Front-de-Pradoux 24400 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

