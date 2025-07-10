Festi’Jeunes Saint-Front-de-Pradoux 10 juillet 2025 07:00
Dordogne
Festi’Jeunes Saint-Front-de-Pradoux Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-10
fin : 2025-07-10
2025-07-10
Festi’Jeunes Une journée festive dédiée à la jeunesse
14h-17h animations diverses, initiation skate, graph avec réalisation d’une fresque, sérigraphie, hip hop, arc touch,
foot darts. Stands associatifs. Gratuit
Dès 18h marché gourmand animé par Crystal on the Rock
Concert avec Sandy Smoke à 20h
et en soirée un concert exceptionnel avec la participation de JOYSAD, rappeur périgourdin à 21h30
Concerts à 10€/pers
Gymnase
Cas’ado 06 29 55 28 72 .
Saint-Front-de-Pradoux 24400 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
