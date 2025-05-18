Festi’livre – Loupiac, 18 mai 2025 10:00, Loupiac.
Festi’livre Loupiac Lot
Début : 2025-05-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-05-18 18:00:00
2025-05-18
L’association Coeurculturel’ organise la deuxième édition du Festi’livre, au programme
21 auteurs tous genres
Animations en journée pour tout le monde
– 10h30 Illustration avec Patrick Havard
– 14h30 Battle de compliments entre auteurs
– 17h Spectacle de danse
Tombola
Restauration et buvette sur place
Journée au profit des enfants diabétiques de type 1
.
Loupiac 46350 Lot Occitanie
English :
The association Coeurculturel’ organizes the second edition of the Festi’livre:
21 authors of all genres
Daytime entertainment for all ages:
– 10:30 am Illustration with Patrick Havard
– 2:30 pm Compliments battle between authors
– 5pm Dance show
Raffle
Catering and refreshments on site
Day in aid of type 1 diabetic children
German :
Der Verein Coeurculturel’ organisiert die zweite Ausgabe des Festi’livre, auf dem Programm stehen
21 Autoren aller Genres
Animationen tagsüber für alle
– 10.30 Uhr Illustration mit Patrick Havard
– 14.30 Uhr Kompliment-Battle zwischen Autoren
– 17.00 Uhr Tanzaufführung
Tombola
Essen und Trinken vor Ort
Tag zugunsten von Kindern mit Typ-1-Diabetes
Italiano :
L’associazione Coeurculturel’ organizza la seconda edizione del Festi’livre:
21 autori di tutti i generi
Animazione diurna per tutti:
– 10.30 Illustrazione con Patrick Havard
– 14.30 Battaglia di complimenti tra autori
– 17:00 Spettacolo di danza
Lotteria
Cibo e rinfreschi in loco
Giornata a favore dei bambini diabetici di tipo 1
Espanol :
La asociación « Coeurculturel » organiza la segunda edición del Festi’livre:
21 autores de todos los géneros
Animación diurna para todos los públicos
– 10:30 Ilustración con Patrick Havard
– 14.30 Batalla de cumplidos entre autores
– 17.00 Espectáculo de danza
Sorteo
Comida y refrescos in situ
Día a beneficio de los niños diabéticos de tipo 1
