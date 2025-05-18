Festi’livre – Loupiac, 18 mai 2025 10:00, Loupiac.

L’association Coeurculturel’ organise la deuxième édition du Festi’livre, au programme

21 auteurs tous genres

Animations en journée pour tout le monde

– 10h30 Illustration avec Patrick Havard

– 14h30 Battle de compliments entre auteurs

– 17h Spectacle de danse

Tombola

Restauration et buvette sur place

Journée au profit des enfants diabétiques de type 1

.

Loupiac 46350 Lot Occitanie

English :

The association Coeurculturel’ organizes the second edition of the Festi’livre:

21 authors of all genres

Daytime entertainment for all ages:

– 10:30 am Illustration with Patrick Havard

– 2:30 pm Compliments battle between authors

– 5pm Dance show

Raffle

Catering and refreshments on site

Day in aid of type 1 diabetic children

German :

Der Verein Coeurculturel’ organisiert die zweite Ausgabe des Festi’livre, auf dem Programm stehen

21 Autoren aller Genres

Animationen tagsüber für alle

– 10.30 Uhr Illustration mit Patrick Havard

– 14.30 Uhr Kompliment-Battle zwischen Autoren

– 17.00 Uhr Tanzaufführung

Tombola

Essen und Trinken vor Ort

Tag zugunsten von Kindern mit Typ-1-Diabetes

Italiano :

L’associazione Coeurculturel’ organizza la seconda edizione del Festi’livre:

21 autori di tutti i generi

Animazione diurna per tutti:

– 10.30 Illustrazione con Patrick Havard

– 14.30 Battaglia di complimenti tra autori

– 17:00 Spettacolo di danza

Lotteria

Cibo e rinfreschi in loco

Giornata a favore dei bambini diabetici di tipo 1

Espanol :

La asociación « Coeurculturel » organiza la segunda edición del Festi’livre:

21 autores de todos los géneros

Animación diurna para todos los públicos

– 10:30 Ilustración con Patrick Havard

– 14.30 Batalla de cumplidos entre autores

– 17.00 Espectáculo de danza

Sorteo

Comida y refrescos in situ

Día a beneficio de los niños diabéticos de tipo 1

