Fest’Images Salle municipale Pommier et Girard Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux

Fest’Images Salle municipale Pommier et Girard Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Fest’Images

Salle municipale Pommier et Girard Espace de la Gare Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Déclic Photo Tricastin vous présente plus de 300 photographies sur différents thèmes. Photographe invité Gérard VERDIER expose La faune et l’hiver . Rencontre avec le photographe invité le Samedi 18 Octobre à 17h00.

.

Salle municipale Pommier et Girard Espace de la Gare Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes declicphototricastin@gmail.com

English :

Déclic Photo Tricastin presents over 300 photographs on different themes. Guest photographer Gérard VERDIER exhibits « Wildlife and winter ». Meet the guest photographer on Saturday October 18 at 5:00 pm.

German :

Déclic Photo Tricastin präsentiert Ihnen über 300 Fotografien zu verschiedenen Themen. Gastfotograf Gérard VERDIER stellt « La faune et l’hiver » aus. Treffen mit dem Gastfotografen am Samstag, den 18. Oktober um 17.00 Uhr.

Italiano :

Déclic Photo Tricastin presenta più di 300 fotografie su temi diversi. Il fotografo ospite Gérard VERDIER espone « Wildlife and winter ». Incontro con il fotografo ospite sabato 18 ottobre alle 17.00.

Espanol :

Déclic Photo Tricastin presenta más de 300 fotografías de diferentes temas. El fotógrafo invitado Gérard VERDIER expone « Vida salvaje e invierno ». Conozca al fotógrafo invitado el sábado 18 de octubre a las 17.00 h.

L’événement Fest’Images Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence