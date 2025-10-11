Fest’Images Salle municipale Pommier et Girard Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux
Salle municipale Pommier et Girard Espace de la Gare Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Drôme
Début : 2025-10-11 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00
2025-10-11
Déclic Photo Tricastin vous présente plus de 300 photographies sur différents thèmes. Photographe invité Gérard VERDIER expose La faune et l’hiver . Rencontre avec le photographe invité le Samedi 18 Octobre à 17h00.
declicphototricastin@gmail.com
English :
Déclic Photo Tricastin presents over 300 photographs on different themes. Guest photographer Gérard VERDIER exhibits « Wildlife and winter ». Meet the guest photographer on Saturday October 18 at 5:00 pm.
German :
Déclic Photo Tricastin präsentiert Ihnen über 300 Fotografien zu verschiedenen Themen. Gastfotograf Gérard VERDIER stellt « La faune et l’hiver » aus. Treffen mit dem Gastfotografen am Samstag, den 18. Oktober um 17.00 Uhr.
Italiano :
Déclic Photo Tricastin presenta più di 300 fotografie su temi diversi. Il fotografo ospite Gérard VERDIER espone « Wildlife and winter ». Incontro con il fotografo ospite sabato 18 ottobre alle 17.00.
Espanol :
Déclic Photo Tricastin presenta más de 300 fotografías de diferentes temas. El fotógrafo invitado Gérard VERDIER expone « Vida salvaje e invierno ». Conozca al fotógrafo invitado el sábado 18 de octubre a las 17.00 h.
