FESTIN MÉDIÉVAL AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC

5 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu Aude

Tarif : 29 – 29 – 29 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-14 12:00:00

fin : 2026-03-14 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-14

Le château de Luc vous convie pour la première fois à son grand festin médiéval !

Plongez dans l’univers fascinant du Moyen Âge le temps d’un déjeuner vivant et festif au Château de Luc !

Savourez un festin médiéval préparé avec soin, et laissez-vous divertir par troubadours, chevaliers et animations médiévales qui recréent l’ambiance historique de l’époque.

Au menu cocktail d’accueil, entrée, plat, fromage, dessert, vins et café.

Une expérience unique pour petits et grands, à partager en famille ou entre amis dans une ambiance conviviale et immersive !

Réservation obligatoire places limitées !

Venez vivre un moment historique et gourmand au cœur du Château !

.

5 rue du château Luc-sur-Orbieu 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 31 01 73 09 oenotourisme@famille-fabre.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For the first time, Château de Luc invites you to its medieval feast!

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of the Middle Ages for a lively and festive lunch at Château de Luc!

Savor a carefully prepared medieval feast, and be entertained by troubadours, knights and medieval entertainers recreating the historic atmosphere of the era.

On the menu: cocktail reception, starter, main course, cheese, dessert, wine and coffee.

A unique experience for young and old, to share with family and friends in a friendly, immersive atmosphere!

Reservations essential places limited!

Come and enjoy a historic and gourmet experience in the heart of the Château!

L’événement FESTIN MÉDIÉVAL AU CHÂTEAU DE LUC Luc-sur-Orbieu a été mis à jour le 2026-02-24 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Corbières-Minervois