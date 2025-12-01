Festi’Noël 2025 Médiathèque du Rouillacais Rouillac
Médiathèque du Rouillacais 139 Boulevard d’Encamp Rouillac Charente
Début : 2025-12-17 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 17:00:00
2025-12-17
La période de Noël arrive à grand pas, la médiathèque du Rouillacais vous annonce les festivités.
English :
Christmas is just around the corner, and the Rouillacais media library is announcing the festivities.
German :
Die Weihnachtszeit steht vor der Tür, und die Mediathek von Rouillacais kündigt die Feierlichkeiten an.
Italiano :
Il Natale è alle porte e la mediateca di Rouillac annuncia i festeggiamenti.
Espanol :
La Navidad está a la vuelta de la esquina y la mediateca de Rouillac anuncia las fiestas.
