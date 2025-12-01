Festi’Noël 2025 Médiathèque du Rouillacais Rouillac

Festi’Noël 2025

Médiathèque du Rouillacais 139 Boulevard d’Encamp Rouillac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-17 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-17 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-17

La période de Noël arrive à grand pas, la médiathèque du Rouillacais vous annonce les festivités.

Médiathèque du Rouillacais 139 Boulevard d’Encamp Rouillac 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 96 48 56

English :

Christmas is just around the corner, and the Rouillacais media library is announcing the festivities.

German :

Die Weihnachtszeit steht vor der Tür, und die Mediathek von Rouillacais kündigt die Feierlichkeiten an.

Italiano :

Il Natale è alle porte e la mediateca di Rouillac annuncia i festeggiamenti.

Espanol :

La Navidad está a la vuelta de la esquina y la mediateca de Rouillac anuncia las fiestas.

L’événement Festi’Noël 2025 Rouillac a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par Office de Tourisme du Rouillacais