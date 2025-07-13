Festival 13 juillet X Amours d’été Sea Sex’N’Son Rue Albert 1er Villers-lès-Nancy 13 juillet 2025 19:30

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

19h30 initiation à la salsa.

21h45 concert de Sea Sex’n’Son (salsa).

22h45 feu d’artifices.

23h suite du concert de Sea Sex’n’Son.Tout public

Rue Albert 1er Parc du Château

Villers-lès-Nancy 54600 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 92 32 40

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage tours and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive and well in Nancy and its Metropole.

7:30pm: introduction to salsa.

9:45pm: concert by Sea Sex?n?Son (salsa).

10:45pm: fireworks.

11pm: continuation of the Sea Sex?n?Son concert.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

19.30 Uhr: Einführung in den Salsa-Tanz.

21:45 Uhr: Konzert von Sea Sex?n?Son (Salsa).

22.45 Uhr: Feuerwerk.

23.00 Uhr: Fortsetzung des Konzerts von Sea Sex?n?Son.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax intorno alle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

19.30: introduzione alla salsa.

ore 21.45: concerto di Sea Sex?n?Son (salsa).

ore 22.45: spettacolo pirotecnico.

ore 23.00: continuazione del concerto dei Sea Sex?n?Son.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas del patrimonio y momentos de relax en torno a las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

19.30 h: iniciación a la salsa.

21.45 h: concierto de Sea Sex?n?Son (salsa).

22.45 h: espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.

23.00 h: continuación del concierto de Sea Sex?n?Son.

