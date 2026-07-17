UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Lamanère

FESTIVAL 543 Lamanère

samedi 1 août 2026 · Lamanère

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 1 août 2026
Fin
samedi 1 août 2026
Heure de début
11:00:00
Ville
66230 Lamanère
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Lamanère

FESTIVAL 543

Lamanère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

Festival 543
  .

Lamanère 66230 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Festival 543

L’événement FESTIVAL 543 Lamanère a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR