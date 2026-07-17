AGENDA · Lamanère
FESTIVAL 543 Lamanère
samedi 1 août 2026 · Lamanère
Informations pratiques
Lamanère
FESTIVAL 543
Lamanère Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
Festival 543
.
Lamanère 66230 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Festival 543
L’événement FESTIVAL 543 Lamanère a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR