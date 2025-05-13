Festival à vif à Vire Normandie – Vire Normandie, 13 mai 2025 07:00, Vire Normandie.

Calvados

Festival à vif à Vire Normandie Place Castel Vire Normandie Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-05-13

fin : 2025-05-21

Date(s) :

2025-05-13

Un nouvelle édition du festival à Vif vous est proposée et intitulée cette année « Surprenantes ». 9 jours de spectacles, de rencontres et de moments festifs, ouverts à tous. Un temps privilégié où les adolescent.es et les adultes peuvent découvrir, partager, jouer, la création. Nous vous attendons nombreux.ses ! Programme à découvrir sur le site internet du Préau.

Un nouvelle édition du festival à Vif vous est proposée et intitulée cette année « Surprenantes ». 9 jours de spectacles, de rencontres et de moments festifs, ouverts à tous. Un temps privilégié où les adolescent.es et les adultes peuvent découvrir, partager, jouer, la création. Nous vous attendons nombreux.ses ! Programme à découvrir sur le site internet du Préau. .

Place Castel

Vire Normandie 14500 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 66 16 00

English : Festival à vif à Vire Normandie

After a 2021 edition in a format reserved for schools, we are eager to develop the festival as we have dreamed it: a place to meet around adolescence through theater; a place of dialogue, listening, and celebration between teenagers but also open to adults, where one speaks to the other through the theater. We think this festival each year with a red thread of reading. The first season was the Age of Possibilities, the second Matière à Vivre. Throughout the 20/21 season, which was disrupted by the health crisis, we listened to and questioned high school students about their feelings about what we were going through. It is above all of humanity that they spoke to us. With the title « Among His Own », this new edition will attempt to translate these issues

Each of the chosen projects questions in its own way family ties, inheritance, transmission, rites of passage and social rules. Landmarks that help us to build ourselves and on which we refocus in times of crisis, but which can also hinder us, lock us in, and sometimes require us to free ourselves from them in order to find our identity.

Around the shows, each of which will evoke this theme in its own way, we will propose a number of moments of meeting, reflection, and restitution of work undertaken throughout the season by the young people we work with. We will multiply the places of conviviality which we missed so much last season. So reserve the time to meet us, to meet your friends, to meet each other.

German : Festival à vif à Vire Normandie

Eine neue Ausgabe des Festivals à Vif wird Ihnen vorgeschlagen und trägt dieses Jahr den Titel « chants de batailles » (Schlachtgesänge).

Es sind zehn Tage voller Feste und Begegnungen mit den Künstlern, zwischen Amateuren und Zuschauern. Eine besondere Zeit, in der Jugendliche und Erwachsene die zeitgenössische Kunst in all ihren Formen entdecken, teilen und spielen können und über das Theater und ihre Überzeugungen miteinander ins Gespräch kommen können. Es ist ein Festival der Ideale, offen für alle Altersgruppen! Wir freuen uns auf Ihr zahlreiches Erscheinen!

Italiano :

Una nuova edizione del festival à Vif è in programma, quest’anno intitolata « Surprenantes ». 9 giorni di spettacoli, incontri e feste, aperti a tutti. Un momento speciale di scoperta, condivisione e spettacolo per adolescenti e adulti. Vi aspettiamo! Programma sul sito di Préau.

Espanol :

Llega una nueva edición del festival à Vif, este año titulada « Surprenantes ». 9 días de espectáculos, encuentros y fiestas, abiertos a todos. Un momento especial para que adolescentes y adultos descubran, compartan y actúen. ¡Le esperamos! Programa en la página web de Préau.

L’événement Festival à vif à Vire Normandie Vire Normandie a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par OT du Pays de Vire | Collines de Normandie