Festival Amours d’été Afrique Magnifique Nancy 18 juillet 2025 18:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Festival Amours d’été Afrique Magnifique 75 Bd d’Austrasie, 54000 Nancy Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-18 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-18

Date(s) :

2025-07-18

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

18h initiation aux danses africaines.

20h spectacle des Mousso Doums (danses et percussions).

21h Last News From Bountard (DJ set).Tout public

75 Bd d’Austrasie, 54000 Nancy

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 54 50 21 50

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage visits and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive in Nancy and its Metropolis.

6pm: initiation to African dances.

8pm: Mousso Doums show (dance and percussion).

9pm: Last News From Bountard (DJ set).

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

18 Uhr: Einführung in afrikanische Tänze.

20 Uhr: Vorstellung der Mousso Doums (Tänze und Percussion).

21 Uhr: Last News From Bountard (DJ-Set).

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

ore 18.00: introduzione alle danze africane.

ore 20.00: spettacolo di Mousso Doums (danza e percussioni).

ore 21.00: Ultime notizie da Bountard (DJ set).

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

18.00 h: iniciación a las danzas africanas.

20.00 h: espectáculo de Mousso Doums (danza y percusión).

21.00 h: Last News From Bountard (DJ set).

L’événement Festival Amours d’été Afrique Magnifique Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-22 par DESTINATION NANCY