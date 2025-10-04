FESTIVAL ARTSTRANSFABRIK#11 POUR SORTIR AU JOUR OLIVIER DUBOIS CIE O.D. Combaillaux

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-10-04

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-04

Douze ans après avoir signé sa première chorégraphie, Olivier Dubois livre un solo intime qui explore les recoins de la mémoire du corps et sa capacité à nous raconter une histoire de l’art.

Un spectacle comme une renaissance.

Combaillaux 34980 Hérault Occitanie accueil@arts-fabrik.fr

English :

Twelve years after his first choreography, Olivier Dubois delivers an intimate solo that explores the recesses of the body?s memory and its capacity to tell us a story of art.

A show like a rebirth.

German :

Zwölf Jahre nach seiner ersten Choreografie liefert Olivier Dubois ein intimes Solo, das die Winkel des Körpergedächtnisses und seine Fähigkeit, uns eine Geschichte der Kunst zu erzählen, erforscht.

Eine Aufführung wie eine Wiedergeburt.

Italiano :

Dodici anni dopo la sua prima coreografia, Olivier Dubois propone un assolo intimo che esplora i recessi della memoria del corpo e la sua capacità di raccontarci una storia d’arte.

Una performance come una rinascita.

Espanol :

Doce años después de su primera coreografía, Olivier Dubois ofrece un solo íntimo que explora los recovecos de la memoria del cuerpo y su capacidad para contarnos una historia sobre el arte.

Una actuación como un renacimiento.

