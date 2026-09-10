FESTIVAL AUDIOVISUEL DU CINÉ-PHOTO CLUB Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FESTIVAL AUDIOVISUEL DU CINÉ-PHOTO CLUB

Place Richelieu Complexe du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-03 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Le ciné photo club de Luchon présente son festival, nouvelle formule, sur une seule journée.

C’est le public qui vote pour sélectionner les meilleurs montages lors des séances du samedi 9h30 et 14h30 puis lors du gala à 21h qui sera suivi d’un cocktail.

Venez nombreux !

Organisé par le Ciné Photo Club Luchon.

Entrée libre et gratuite .

Place Richelieu Complexe du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cpcluchon@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Luchon Photo Club presents its festival, with a new format, over a single day.

The public will vote to select the best photo montages during the screenings on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and then at the gala at 9:00 p.m., which will be followed by a cocktail reception.

L’événement FESTIVAL AUDIOVISUEL DU CINÉ-PHOTO CLUB Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE