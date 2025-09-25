Festival Automne Jazz en Velay #14 Association Jazz en Velay Le Puy-en-Velay

Festival Automne Jazz en Velay #14

Association Jazz en Velay 31 Boulevard de la République Le Puy-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Début : Lundi 2025-09-24

fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-24

Ce 14ème Automne Jazz en Velay rendra un vibrant hommage à un grand compositeur du XXème siècle Michel Legrand ! Préparez-vous à vibrer au rythme du jazz !

jazzenvelay@gmail.com

English :

The 14th Automne Jazz en Velay will pay a vibrant tribute to a great 20th-century composer: Michel Legrand! Get ready to vibrate to the rhythm of jazz!

German :

Dieser 14. Herbst Jazz en Velay wird eine große Hommage an einen großen Komponisten des 20. Jahrhunderts sein: Michel Legrand! Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, im Rhythmus des Jazz zu schwingen!

Italiano :

Questo 14° Automne Jazz en Velay renderà un vibrante omaggio a uno dei più grandi compositori del XX secolo: Michel Legrand! Preparatevi a vibrare al ritmo del jazz!

Espanol :

Este 14º Automne Jazz en Velay rendirá un vibrante homenaje a uno de los grandes compositores del siglo XX: ¡Michel Legrand! ¡Prepárese para vibrar a ritmo de jazz!

