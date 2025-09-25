Festival Automne Jazz en Velay #14 Association Jazz en Velay Le Puy-en-Velay
Festival Automne Jazz en Velay #14 Association Jazz en Velay Le Puy-en-Velay mercredi 24 septembre 2025.
Festival Automne Jazz en Velay #14
Association Jazz en Velay 31 Boulevard de la République Le Puy-en-Velay Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-09-24
fin : 2025-09-28
Date(s) :
2025-09-24
Ce 14ème Automne Jazz en Velay rendra un vibrant hommage à un grand compositeur du XXème siècle Michel Legrand ! Préparez-vous à vibrer au rythme du jazz !
.
Association Jazz en Velay 31 Boulevard de la République Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes jazzenvelay@gmail.com
English :
The 14th Automne Jazz en Velay will pay a vibrant tribute to a great 20th-century composer: Michel Legrand! Get ready to vibrate to the rhythm of jazz!
German :
Dieser 14. Herbst Jazz en Velay wird eine große Hommage an einen großen Komponisten des 20. Jahrhunderts sein: Michel Legrand! Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, im Rhythmus des Jazz zu schwingen!
Italiano :
Questo 14° Automne Jazz en Velay renderà un vibrante omaggio a uno dei più grandi compositori del XX secolo: Michel Legrand! Preparatevi a vibrare al ritmo del jazz!
Espanol :
Este 14º Automne Jazz en Velay rendirá un vibrante homenaje a uno de los grandes compositores del siglo XX: ¡Michel Legrand! ¡Prepárese para vibrar a ritmo de jazz!
L’événement Festival Automne Jazz en Velay #14 Le Puy-en-Velay a été mis à jour le 2025-08-09 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay