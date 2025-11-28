Festival Bar-Bars Café musical le Puits de jour Lauzerte
Festival Bar-Bars Café musical le Puits de jour Lauzerte vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Festival Bar-Bars
Café musical le Puits de jour 16 Place des cornières Lauzerte Tarn-et-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-28 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-28
Date(s) :
2025-11-28 2025-11-29 2025-11-30
Vendredi Slim Paul
Samedi Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Dimanche Ayema
Café musical le Puits de jour 16 Place des cornières Lauzerte 82110 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 63 94 70 59 lepuits2jour@gmail.com
English :
Friday: Slim Paul
Saturday: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Sunday: Ayema
German :
Freitag: Slim Paul
Samstag: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Sonntag: Ayema
Italiano :
Venerdì: Slim Paul
Sabato: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Domenica: Ayema
Espanol :
Viernes: Slim Paul
Sábado: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Domingo: Ayema
L’événement Festival Bar-Bars Lauzerte a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal du Pays de Serres en Quercy