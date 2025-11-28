Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Festival Bar-Bars Café musical le Puits de jour Lauzerte

Festival Bar-Bars Café musical le Puits de jour Lauzerte vendredi 28 novembre 2025.

Festival Bar-Bars

Café musical le Puits de jour 16 Place des cornières Lauzerte Tarn-et-Garonne

Vendredi Slim Paul
Samedi Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Dimanche Ayema
Café musical le Puits de jour 16 Place des cornières Lauzerte 82110 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 63 94 70 59  lepuits2jour@gmail.com

English :

Friday: Slim Paul
Saturday: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Sunday: Ayema

German :

Freitag: Slim Paul
Samstag: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Sonntag: Ayema

Italiano :

Venerdì: Slim Paul
Sabato: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Domenica: Ayema

Espanol :

Viernes: Slim Paul
Sábado: Smectal + John Dark and The Baker Boys
Domingo: Ayema

