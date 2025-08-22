Festival « barakozart » – Saint-Quirin 22 août 2025 19:00

Moselle

Festival « barakozart » rue du Stade Saint-Quirin Moselle

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2025-08-22 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-22 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-22

2025-08-23

Après une pause bien méritée en 2024, retrouvez à nouveau le festival Barakozart dans une ambiance cosy et chaleureuse, des bénévoles au top, et des groupes en tous genres pour un beau voyage musical !

Deux soirs de concerts

– L’orchestre national de Syldavie (musique populaire festive)

– Keskifonk (funk band vosgien)

– TRIP (rock psyché)

– Super K7 (chanson française revisitée)

– Groupe de Oufff (orchestre festif)

– Marco (sans les ferailleurs)

– DJ set

Restauration sur place en soirée.

Organisé par l’association Parenthèse.

Liens de réservation à venir…Tout public

rue du Stade

Saint-Quirin 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 68 13 55 sso.parenthese@barakozart.fr

English :

After a well-deserved break in 2024, the Barakozart festival is back with a warm, cosy atmosphere, top-notch volunteers, and bands of all kinds for a great musical journey!

Two evenings of concerts:

– The National Orchestra of Syldavia (festive folk music)

– Keskifonk (funk band from the Vosges)

– TRIP (psychedelic rock)

– Super K7 (French chanson revisited)

– Groupe de Oufff (festive orchestra)

– Marco (without ferailleurs)

– DJ set

Catering on site in the evening.

Organized by the Parenthèse association.

Booking links coming soon…

German :

Nach einer wohlverdienten Pause im Jahr 2024, finden Sie das Festival Barakozart wieder in einer gemütlichen und herzlichen Atmosphäre, mit top Freiwilligen und Gruppen aller Art für eine schöne musikalische Reise!

Zwei Abende mit Konzerten :

– Syldavisches Nationalorchester (festliche Volksmusik)

– Keskifonk (Funkband aus den Vogesen)

– TRIP (Psychedelic Rock)

– Super K7 (französisches Chanson in neuem Gewand)

– Groupe de Oufff (festliches Orchester)

– Marco (ohne Beschläge)

– DJ-Set

Verpflegung am Abend vor Ort.

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Parenthèse.

Reservierungslinks folgen…

Italiano :

Dopo una meritata pausa nel 2024, il festival Barakozart torna con un’atmosfera accogliente e calorosa, volontari di prim’ordine e band di ogni genere per un grande viaggio musicale!

Due serate di concerti:

– L’Orchestra Nazionale di Syldavia (musica popolare festosa)

– Keskifonk (gruppo funk dei Vosgi)

– TRIP (rock psichedelico)

– Super K7 (chanson francese rivisitata)

– Groupe de Oufff (orchestra festiva)

– Marco (senza ferailleurs)

– DJ set

Catering in loco la sera.

Organizzato dall’associazione Parenthèse.

Link di prenotazione in arrivo…

Espanol :

Tras un merecido descanso en 2024, el festival Barakozart regresa con un ambiente acogedor y cálido, voluntarios de primera categoría y bandas de todo tipo para disfrutar de un gran viaje musical

Dos noches de conciertos:

– Orquesta Nacional de Syldavia (música folclórica festiva)

– Keskifonk (grupo de funk de los Vosgos)

– TRIP (rock psicodélico)

– Super K7 (chanson francesa revisitada)

– Groupe de Oufff (orquesta festiva)

– Marco (sin ferailleurs)

– DJ set

Catering in situ por la noche.

Organizado por la asociación Parenthèse.

Enlaces de reserva próximamente…

L’événement Festival « barakozart » Saint-Quirin a été mis à jour le 2025-06-15 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG