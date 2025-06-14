Festival BD de Malbrouck – Manderen-Ritzing, 14 juin 2025 10:00, Manderen-Ritzing.

Moselle

Festival BD de Malbrouck Rue du Château Manderen-Ritzing Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-14 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-15 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-14

La 8¿ édition du Festival de la Bande Dessinée s’installe de nouveau dans l’écrin historique du Château de Malbrouck à Manderen-Ritzing, pour une nouvelle édition.

Porté par le Département de la Moselle, le festival rassemblera cette année une vingtaine d’auteurs venus des quatre coins du globe Mangakas, talents du comics, figures montantes de la BD ou créateurs jeunesse, tous seront réunis pour échanger, dédicacer et faire vibrer les amateurs, sous le parrainage de, Mathieu Reynès, auteur de la Théorie du K.O. Une occasion unique de découvrir les coulisses de la création, de faire signer vos albums favoris, en découvrir de nouveaux, et de participer à des moments de pure complicité artistique.

Vinland Saga à l’honneur entre manga et épopée nordique

L’édition 2025 mettra à l’honneur la série culte de Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga, à travers une exposition immersive “Vinland Saga Une quête d’identité”. Pour accompagner l’exposition du Château sur la série culte de Makoto Yukimura, “Vinland Saga Une quête d’identité”, un campement viking grandeur nature prendra vie au château animations historiques, démonstrations de combats, musique et ateliers d’époque vous transporteront plusieurs siècles en arrière. Une invitation au voyage, entre fiction et réalité. Pour parler de cet univers, nous avons réuni des créateurs de contenus passionnés par les thématiques du manga, de l’animé et de la culture japonaise. Venez échanger avec Sora, Jeel et le Dok’ (One Piece Passion) autour de tables rondes et de dédicaces.

Un plateau vocal 5 étoiles

Côté pop culture, le festival proposera un spectacle vivant vous emmenant au cœur même d’un plateau de tournage. Et pour poursuivre sur cette thématique, le Festival accueillera des invités de marque issus du monde du doublage

• Daniel Lobé, alias Thors (Vinland Saga), Cyborg (DC Comics, Teen Titans / Justice League…, ) ou encore Saw Gerrera (Star Wars).

• Adeline Chetail, voix emblématique de Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Tears of the Kingdom), Jinx (Arcane), Amalia (Wakfu) ou encore Ellie (The Last of Us)

• Lila Lacombe, qui incarne notamment Anya (Spy X Family) et Rebecca (Cyberpunk), ou encore Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer).

• Yoann Sover, voix française de Zac Efron et Chad Michael Murray, ou encore de Yuri Briar (Spy x Family).

Ces comédiens donneront vie à vos personnages préférés à travers des conférences, des rencontres et des performances live.

Des animations tout le week-end

Entre deux dédicaces, le public pourra participer à une multitude d’animations

• Battles de dessin

• Quizz

• Ateliers enfants avec les artistes présents

• Interviews

• Spectacles

Restauration sur place.Tout public

5 .

Rue du Château

Manderen-Ritzing 57480 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 35 03 87 malbrouck@moselle.fr

English :

The 8¿ edition of the Festival de la Bande Dessinée (Comic Strip Festival) returns to the historic Château de Malbrouck in Manderen-Ritzing.

Supported by the Moselle département, this year?s festival will bring together some twenty authors from all four corners of the globe: Mangakas, comic-book talents, up-and-coming figures in the world of comics and creators of children?s comics, all will be on hand to discuss, sign and thrill fans, under the patronage of Mathieu Reynès, author of Théorie du K.O. A unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of the creative process, get your favorite albums signed, discover new ones, and take part in moments of pure artistic complicity.

Vinland Saga in the spotlight: between manga and Nordic epic

The 2025 edition will feature Makoto Yukimura?s cult series, Vinland Saga, in an immersive exhibition: ?Vinland Saga: A quest for identity? To accompany the Château?s exhibition on Makoto Yukimura?s cult series, ?Vinland Saga: A Quest for Identity? a life-size Viking camp will come to life at the Château: historical animations, combat demonstrations, period music and workshops will transport you several centuries back in time. An invitation to travel, between fiction and reality. To talk about this universe, we’ve brought together content creators with a passion for manga, anime and Japanese culture. Come and chat with Sora, Jeel and the Dok? (One Piece Passion) at round tables and book signings.

A 5-star vocal line-up

On the pop culture front, the festival will feature a live show taking you right to the heart of a film set. And to continue with this theme, the Festival will be welcoming distinguished guests from the world of dubbing:

daniel Lobé, alias Thors (Vinland Saga), Cyborg (DC Comics, Teen Titans / Justice League?, ) or Saw Gerrera (Star Wars).

adeline Chetail, iconic voice of Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Tears of the Kingdom), Jinx (Arcane), Amalia (Wakfu) and Ellie (The Last of Us)

lila Lacombe as Anya (Spy X Family), Rebecca (Cyberpunk) and Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer).

yoann Sover, French voice of Zac Efron and Chad Michael Murray, and Yuri Briar (Spy x Family).

These actors will bring your favorite characters to life through conferences, meetings and live performances.

Entertainment all weekend long

Between signings, the public will be able to take part in a wide range of activities:

? drawing battles

? quizzes

? children?s workshops with the artists present

? interviews

? live shows

Catering on site.

German :

Die 8. Ausgabe des Comic-Festivals findet erneut im historischen Rahmen des Château de Malbrouck in Manderen-Ritzing statt.

Das vom Département Moselle getragene Festival versammelt dieses Jahr rund 20 Autoren aus aller Welt: Mangakas, Comic-Talente, aufstrebende Comic-Figuren oder Jugendbuchautoren sie alle werden unter der Schirmherrschaft von Mathieu Reynès, dem Autor von Theory of K.O., zusammenkommen, um zu diskutieren, zu signieren und die Fans zu begeistern. Eine einzigartige Gelegenheit, hinter die Kulissen des Comicschaffens zu blicken, Ihre Lieblingsalben signieren zu lassen, neue zu entdecken und an Momenten reiner künstlerischer Komplizenschaft teilzuhaben.

Vinland Saga im Mittelpunkt: zwischen Manga und nordischem Epos

Die Ausgabe 2025 wird Makoto Yukimuras Kultserie Vinland Saga mit einer immersiven Ausstellung ehren: Vinland Saga: Eine Suche nach Identität. Um die Ausstellung des Schlosses über Makoto Yukimuras Kultserie Vinland Saga: Eine Suche nach Identität » zu begleiten, wird im Schloss ein Wikingerlager in Lebensgröße zum Leben erweckt: Historische Animationen, Kampfvorführungen, Musik und Workshops versetzen Sie um Jahrhunderte in die Vergangenheit. Eine Einladung zu einer Reise zwischen Fiktion und Realität. Um über diese Welt zu sprechen, haben wir Inhaltsschöpfer zusammengebracht, die sich für die Themen Manga, Anime und japanische Kultur begeistern. Tauschen Sie sich mit Sora, Jeel und dem Dok? (One Piece Passion) in Gesprächsrunden und bei Autogrammstunden aus.

Eine 5-Sterne-Gesangsbühne

Im Bereich der Popkultur bietet das Festival eine Live-Show, die Sie in das Herz eines Filmsets entführt. Um das Thema weiter zu vertiefen, wird das Festival hochkarätige Gäste aus der Welt der Synchronisation begrüßen:

daniel Lobé, alias Thors (Vinland Saga), Cyborg (DC Comics, Teen Titans / Justice League?, ) oder Saw Gerrera (Star Wars).

adeline Chetail, die ikonische Stimme von Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Tears of the Kingdom), Jinx (Arcane), Amalia (Wakfu) oder Ellie (The Last of Us)

lila Lacombe, die unter anderem Anya (Spy X Family) und Rebecca (Cyberpunk) oder Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer) spricht.

? Yoann Sover, die französische Stimme von Zac Efron und Chad Michael Murray, oder auch von Yuri Briar (Spy x Family).

Diese Schauspieler werden Ihren Lieblingscharakteren durch Vorträge, Treffen und Live-Auftritte Leben einhauchen.

Animationen das ganze Wochenende über

Zwischen den Signierstunden können die Besucher an einer Vielzahl von Animationen teilnehmen:

zeichenbattles

quiz

kinderworkshops mit den anwesenden Künstlern

interviews

aufführungen

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

L’8¿ Festival de la Bande Dessinée (Festival del Fumetto) si svolgerà ancora una volta nella storica cornice del Castello di Malbrouck a Manderen-Ritzing.

Sostenuto dal Dipartimento della Mosella, il festival riunirà quest’anno una ventina di autori provenienti da tutto il mondo: Mangaka, talenti del fumetto, astri nascenti del mondo del fumetto e creatori per i giovani, tutti saranno a disposizione per discutere, firmare ed emozionare i fan, sotto il patrocinio di Mathieu Reynès, autore di Théorie du K.O. Un’occasione unica per andare dietro le quinte del processo creativo, farsi firmare i propri albi preferiti, scoprirne di nuovi e partecipare a momenti di pura complicità artistica.

Vinland Saga sotto i riflettori: tra manga ed epica nordica

L’edizione 2025 presenterà la serie cult di Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga, in una mostra immersiva: « Vinland Saga: una ricerca di identità? Per accompagnare la mostra sulla serie cult di Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga: A Quest for Identity, un accampamento vichingo a grandezza naturale prenderà vita allo Château: eventi storici, dimostrazioni di combattimento, musica e laboratori d’epoca vi trasporteranno indietro di diversi secoli. Un invito al viaggio, tra finzione e realtà. Per parlare di questo universo, abbiamo riunito creatori di contenuti appassionati di manga, anime e cultura giapponese. Venite a chiacchierare con Sora, Jeel e i Dok? (One Piece Passion) durante le tavole rotonde e gli autografi.

Una formazione vocale a 5 stelle

Sul fronte della cultura pop, il festival proporrà uno spettacolo dal vivo che vi porterà nel cuore di un set cinematografico. E per continuare su questo tema, il Festival accoglierà ospiti illustri del mondo del doppiaggio:

daniel Lobé, alias Thors (Vinland Saga), Cyborg (DC Comics, Teen Titans / Justice League?) e Saw Gerrera (Star Wars).

adeline Chetail, l’iconica voce di Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Tears of the Kingdom), Jinx (Arcane), Amalia (Wakfu) ed Ellie (The Last of Us)

lila Lacombe come Anya (Spy X Family), Rebecca (Cyberpunk) e Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer).

yoann Sover, la voce francese di Zac Efron e Chad Michael Murray, e Yuri Briar (Spy x Family).

Questi attori daranno vita ai vostri personaggi preferiti attraverso conferenze, incontri e spettacoli dal vivo.

Intrattenimento per tutto il fine settimana

Tra una firma e l’altra, il pubblico potrà partecipare a una serie di attività:

battaglie di disegno

quiz

laboratori per bambini con gli artisti presenti

interviste

spettacoli

Ristorazione in loco.

Espanol :

El 8¿ Festival de la Bande Dessinée (Festival del Cómic) se celebrará una vez más en el marco histórico del castillo de Malbrouck, en Manderen-Ritzing.

Con el apoyo del Departamento del Mosela, el festival reunirá este año a una veintena de autores de todo el mundo: mangakas, talentos del cómic, estrellas emergentes del mundo del cómic y creadores para jóvenes, todos ellos estarán presentes para debatir, firmar y emocionar a los aficionados, bajo el patrocinio de Mathieu Reynès, autor de Théorie du K.O. Una oportunidad única para adentrarse entre los bastidores del proceso creativo, conseguir que le firmen sus álbumes favoritos, descubrir otros nuevos y participar en momentos de pura complicidad artística.

Vinland Saga en el punto de mira: entre el manga y la épica nórdica

La edición de 2025 presentará la serie de culto de Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga, en una exposición inmersiva: « Vinland Saga: Una búsqueda de la identidad ». Para acompañar la exposición del Château sobre la serie de culto de Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga: A Quest for Identity, un campamento vikingo a tamaño real cobrará vida en el Château: eventos históricos, demostraciones de combate, música y talleres de época le transportarán varios siglos atrás. Una invitación al viaje, entre ficción y realidad. Para hablar de este universo, hemos reunido a creadores de contenidos apasionados por el manga, el anime y la cultura japonesa. Venga a charlar con Sora, Jeel y los Dok? (One Piece Passion) en mesas redondas y firmas de libros.

Un cartel vocal de 5 estrellas

En cuanto a la cultura pop, el festival ofrecerá un espectáculo en directo que le trasladará al corazón de un plató de cine. Para continuar con esta temática, el Festival acogerá a distinguidos invitados del mundo del doblaje:

daniel Lobé, alias Thors (Saga Vinland), Cyborg (DC Comics, Teen Titans / Liga de la Justicia…) y Saw Gerrera (Star Wars).

adeline Chetail, la icónica voz de Zelda (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Tears of the Kingdom), Jinx (Arcane), Amalia (Wakfu) y Ellie (The Last of Us)

lila Lacombe como Anya (Spy X Family), Rebecca (Cyberpunk) y Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer).

yoann Sover, la voz francesa de Zac Efron y Chad Michael Murray, y Yuri Briar (Spy x Family).

Estos actores darán vida a tus personajes favoritos a través de charlas, encuentros y actuaciones en directo.

Entretenimiento durante todo el fin de semana

Entre firma y firma, el público podrá participar en un sinfín de actividades:

? batallas de dibujo

? concursos

? talleres infantiles con los artistas presentes

? entrevistas

? espectáculos

Catering in situ.

L’événement Festival BD de Malbrouck Manderen-Ritzing a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME