Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché aux fleurs – Cahors, 8 juin 2025 09:00, Cahors.

Lot

Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché aux fleurs Allées Fénelon Cahors Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-08 09:00:00

fin : 2025-06-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-08

Le Village Cahors Juin accueille un marché aux fleurs ! Parmi les exposants, des maraîchers et horticulteurs orientés bio qui cherchent à produire dans le respect de l’environnement et du vivant en expérimentant de nouvelles méthodes de culture. Ils n’attendent que vous !

.

Allées Fénelon

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie contact@juin-jardins.fr

English :

Cahors Juin Village welcomes a flower market! Among the exhibitors are organic market gardeners and horticulturists who seek to produce in a way that respects the environment and the living world, by experimenting with new cultivation methods. They?re waiting for you!

German :

Im Club-Resort Cahors Juni findet ein Blumenmarkt statt! Zu den Ausstellern gehören biologisch orientierte Gemüse- und Gartenbauern, die versuchen, im Einklang mit der Umwelt und den Lebewesen zu produzieren, indem sie neue Anbaumethoden ausprobieren. Sie warten nur auf Sie!

Italiano :

Il Villaggio Juin di Cahors ospita un mercato dei fiori! Tra gli espositori ci sono ortisti e giardinieri biologici che cercano di produrre nel rispetto dell’ambiente e del mondo vivente, sperimentando nuovi metodi di coltivazione. Vi aspettano!

Espanol :

Cahors Juin Village organiza un mercado de flores Entre los comerciantes se encuentran hortelanos y horticultores ecológicos que intentan producir de forma respetuosa con el medio ambiente y el mundo vivo, experimentando con nuevos métodos de cultivo. ¡Le esperan!

L’événement Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché aux fleurs Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot