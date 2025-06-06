Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché d’artisanat d’art – Cahors, 6 juin 2025 16:30, Cahors.

Lot

Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché d’artisanat d’art Allées Fénelon Cahors Lot

Début : 2025-06-06 16:30:00

fin : 2025-06-06 22:00:00

2025-06-06

Les allées Fénelon accueillent des artisans d’art aux productions variées, toutes liées de près ou de loin aux éléments naturels et à notre thématique annuelle dédiée à notre lien au non-humain.

Allées Fénelon

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie contact@juin-jardins.fr

English :

The Allées Fénelon are home to a wide range of artists and craftspeople, all with a strong connection to the natural elements and our annual theme of our relationship with the non-human.

German :

Die Allées Fénelon beherbergen Kunsthandwerker mit unterschiedlichen Produktionen, die alle in irgendeiner Weise mit den Naturelementen und unserem Jahresthema, das unserer Verbindung zum Nicht-Menschlichen gewidmet ist, in Verbindung stehen.

Italiano :

Le Allées Fénelon ospitano un’ampia gamma di artigiani, tutti con un forte legame con gli elementi naturali e con il tema annuale del nostro rapporto con il non umano.

Espanol :

Las Allées Fénelon acogen a un amplio abanico de artesanos, todos ellos muy vinculados a los elementos naturales y a nuestro tema anual de nuestra relación con lo no humano.

