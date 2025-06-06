Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché d’artisanat d’art – Cahors, 6 juin 2025 16:30, Cahors.
Lot
Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché d’artisanat d’art Allées Fénelon Cahors Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-06 16:30:00
fin : 2025-06-06 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-06
Les allées Fénelon accueillent des artisans d’art aux productions variées, toutes liées de près ou de loin aux éléments naturels et à notre thématique annuelle dédiée à notre lien au non-humain.
.
Allées Fénelon
Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie contact@juin-jardins.fr
English :
The Allées Fénelon are home to a wide range of artists and craftspeople, all with a strong connection to the natural elements and our annual theme of our relationship with the non-human.
German :
Die Allées Fénelon beherbergen Kunsthandwerker mit unterschiedlichen Produktionen, die alle in irgendeiner Weise mit den Naturelementen und unserem Jahresthema, das unserer Verbindung zum Nicht-Menschlichen gewidmet ist, in Verbindung stehen.
Italiano :
Le Allées Fénelon ospitano un’ampia gamma di artigiani, tutti con un forte legame con gli elementi naturali e con il tema annuale del nostro rapporto con il non umano.
Espanol :
Las Allées Fénelon acogen a un amplio abanico de artesanos, todos ellos muy vinculados a los elementos naturales y a nuestro tema anual de nuestra relación con lo no humano.
L’événement Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: marché d’artisanat d’art Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot