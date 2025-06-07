Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: table ronde: « Rapport humain animal » – Cahors, 7 juin 2025 17:00, Cahors.

Lot

Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: table ronde: « Rapport humain animal » Allées Fénelon Cahors Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-07 17:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

Agriculteurs, bergers et citoyens sont invités à enrichir le débat autour de notre attachement au règne animal, à son bien-être, à son rôle dans le monde agricole.

En présence de Camille Brunel, écrivain et critique cinéma pour la cause animale et végane.

Animé par Dominique Burdin, Radio FMR Toulouse.

.

Allées Fénelon

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie contact@juin-jardins.fr

English :

Farmers, shepherds and the general public are invited to enrich the debate around our attachment to the animal kingdom, its well-being and its role in the agricultural world.

In the presence of Camille Brunel, writer and film critic for animal and vegan causes.

Hosted by Dominique Burdin, Radio FMR Toulouse.

German :

Landwirte, Schäfer und Bürger sind eingeladen, die Debatte über unsere Verbundenheit mit dem Tierreich, sein Wohlergehen und seine Rolle in der Landwirtschaft zu bereichern.

In Anwesenheit von Camille Brunel, Schriftstellerin und Filmkritikerin für die Sache der Tiere und Veganer.

Moderation: Dominique Burdin, Radio FMR Toulouse.

Italiano :

Agricoltori, pastori e pubblico in generale sono invitati a partecipare al dibattito sul nostro attaccamento al regno animale, sul suo benessere e sul suo ruolo nel mondo agricolo.

Alla presenza di Camille Brunel, scrittrice e critica cinematografica per la causa animalista e vegana.

Condotto da Dominique Burdin, Radio FMR Toulouse.

Espanol :

Agricultores, pastores y público en general están invitados a participar en el debate sobre nuestro apego al reino animal, su bienestar y su papel en el mundo agrícola.

Con la presencia de Camille Brunel, escritora y crítica cinematográfica de la causa animal y vegana.

Presentado por Dominique Burdin, Radio FMR Toulouse.

L’événement Festival Cahors Juin Jardins 2025: table ronde: « Rapport humain animal » Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot