Festival CELLO FAN 25ème édition Place Honoré Bourguignon Callian

Callian

Festival CELLO FAN 25ème édition

Place Honoré Bourguignon Eglise Notre Dame de l’Assomption Callian Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-07-05

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Le cœur de Callian se transformera en capitale du violoncelle du 3 au 5 juillet. Ce 25 ème Festival Cello Fan explore toutes les facettes du violoncelle, entre grands classiques, raretés et créations audacieuses, sous la direction de Frédéric Audibert.

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Place Honoré Bourguignon Eglise Notre Dame de l’Assomption Callian 83440 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 47 64 71 festivalcellofan@orange.fr

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English :

The heart of Callian will turn into the capital of the cello from July 3 to 5. This 25th Cello Fan Festival explores all facets of the cello, between great classics, rarities and bold creations, under the direction of Frédéric Audibert.

L’événement Festival CELLO FAN 25ème édition Callian a été mis à jour le 2025-12-24 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal Pays de Fayence