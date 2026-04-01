Festival C’est Magic ! Parc Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence
Festival C’est Magic ! Parc Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence mercredi 29 avril 2026.
Portes-lès-Valence
Festival C’est Magic !
Parc Léo Lagrange 8 rue Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 25 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-29
fin : 2026-05-15
Date(s) :
2026-04-29
Festival C’est magic ! Un rendez-vous festif grand public et familial, afin de fêter sous le soleil le printemps et les beaux jours drômois !
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Parc Léo Lagrange 8 rue Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 billetterie@train-theatre.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Festival C?est magic! A festive event for the general public and the whole family, to celebrate spring and the sunny days in the Drôme!
L’événement Festival C’est Magic ! Portes-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Valence Romans Tourisme
À voir aussi à Portes-lès-Valence (Drôme)
- Concert: H-Burns & The Stranger Quartet Portes-lès-Valence 30 avril 2026
- Concert C’est la paye, ça s’ arrose ! Espace Cristal Portes-lès-Valence 30 avril 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, HM CLAUSE PLV, Portes-lès-Valence 1 mai 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, HM CLAUSE, Portes-lès-Valence 1 mai 2026
- Concert: La Maison Tellier / Festival C’est Magic ! Portes-lès-Valence 6 mai 2026