Festival C’est Magic ! Parc Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence

Portes-lès-Valence

Festival C’est Magic !

Parc Léo Lagrange 8 rue Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-29

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-04-29

Festival C’est magic ! Un rendez-vous festif grand public et familial, afin de fêter sous le soleil le printemps et les beaux jours drômois !

.

Parc Léo Lagrange 8 rue Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 billetterie@train-theatre.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Festival C?est magic! A festive event for the general public and the whole family, to celebrate spring and the sunny days in the Drôme!

L’événement Festival C’est Magic ! Portes-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Valence Romans Tourisme