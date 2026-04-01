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Festival C’est Magic ! Parc Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence

Festival C’est Magic ! Parc Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence mercredi 29 avril 2026.

Lieu : Parc Léo Lagrange

Adresse : 8 rue Léo Lagrange

Ville : 26800 Portes-lès-Valence

Département : Drôme

Début : mercredi 29 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 15 mai 2026

Tarif : 5 5 25

Portes-lès-Valence

Festival C’est Magic !

Parc Léo Lagrange 8 rue Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-29
fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :
2026-04-29

Festival C’est magic ! Un rendez-vous festif grand public et familial, afin de fêter sous le soleil le printemps et les beaux jours drômois !
  .

Parc Léo Lagrange 8 rue Léo Lagrange Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55  billetterie@train-theatre.fr

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English :

Festival C?est magic! A festive event for the general public and the whole family, to celebrate spring and the sunny days in the Drôme!

L’événement Festival C’est Magic ! Portes-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Valence Romans Tourisme

À voir aussi à Portes-lès-Valence (Drôme)