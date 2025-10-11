FESTIVAL CHERCHEURS D’ART Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-11
fin : 2025-10-18
2025-10-11
Un festival sensoriel et poétique dédié aux tout-petits, où spectacles, ateliers et découvertes artistiques éveillent les émotions des 0-6 ans dans un univers doux et enchanteur.
Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
A sensory and poetic festival dedicated to toddlers, where shows, workshops and artistic discoveries awaken the emotions of 0-6 year olds in a gentle, enchanting universe.
German :
Ein sinnliches und poetisches Festival für Kleinkinder, bei dem Aufführungen, Workshops und künstlerische Entdeckungen die Emotionen der 0- bis 6-Jährigen in einer sanften und zauberhaften Welt wecken.
Italiano :
Un festival sensoriale e poetico dedicato ai giovanissimi, dove spettacoli, laboratori e scoperte artistiche risvegliano le emozioni dei bambini da 0 a 6 anni in un universo morbido e incantevole.
Espanol :
Un festival sensorial y poético dedicado a los más pequeños, donde espectáculos, talleres y descubrimientos artísticos despiertan las emociones de los niños de 0 a 6 años en un universo suave y encantador.
