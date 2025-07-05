FESTIVAL CHORALE AVEC LE CHOEUR CORALLIEN Cerbère 5 juillet 2025 21:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

FESTIVAL CHORALE AVEC LE CHOEUR CORALLIEN Place de la République Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales

FESTIVAL CHORALE AVEC LE CHŒUR CORALLIEN

Concert de chants sur la place du village avec l’association Chœur Corallien

.

Place de la République

Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 61 21 63 18

English :

CHORAL FESTIVAL WITH THE CH?UR CORALLIEN

Singing concert in the village square with the Ch?ur Corallien association

German :

CHORFESTIVAL MIT DEM VEREIN CH?UR CORALLIEN

Gesangskonzert auf dem Dorfplatz mit dem Verein Ch?ur Corallien

Italiano :

FESTIVAL CORALE CON L’ASSOCIAZIONE CH’UR CORALLIEN

Concerto di canto nella piazza del villaggio con l’associazione Ch?ur Corallien

Espanol :

FESTIVAL CORAL CON LA ASOCIACIÓN CH?UR CORALLIEN

Concierto de canto en la plaza del pueblo con la asociación Ch?ur Corallien

