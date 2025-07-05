FESTIVAL CHORALE AVEC LE CHOEUR CORALLIEN Cerbère 5 juillet 2025 21:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
FESTIVAL CHORALE AVEC LE CHOEUR CORALLIEN Place de la République Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales
FESTIVAL CHORALE AVEC LE CHŒUR CORALLIEN
Concert de chants sur la place du village avec l’association Chœur Corallien
Place de la République
Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 61 21 63 18
English :
CHORAL FESTIVAL WITH THE CH?UR CORALLIEN
Singing concert in the village square with the Ch?ur Corallien association
German :
CHORFESTIVAL MIT DEM VEREIN CH?UR CORALLIEN
Gesangskonzert auf dem Dorfplatz mit dem Verein Ch?ur Corallien
Italiano :
FESTIVAL CORALE CON L’ASSOCIAZIONE CH’UR CORALLIEN
Concerto di canto nella piazza del villaggio con l’associazione Ch?ur Corallien
Espanol :
FESTIVAL CORAL CON LA ASOCIACIÓN CH?UR CORALLIEN
Concierto de canto en la plaza del pueblo con la asociación Ch?ur Corallien
