FESTIVAL CHRÉTIEN DU CINÉMA Montpellier
FESTIVAL CHRÉTIEN DU CINÉMA Montpellier vendredi 23 janvier 2026.
FESTIVAL CHRÉTIEN DU CINÉMA
Centre Rabelais Montpellier Hérault
Début : 2026-01-23
fin : 2026-02-01
2026-01-23
En avant pour le 28ème Festival chrétien du cinéma 2026, autour du thème choisi par l’équipe de programmation A table .
Programmation à venir .
Centre Rabelais Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 64 14 10 chretiensetcultures@gmail.com
English :
Onwards to the 28th Christian Film Festival 2025, with the theme chosen by the programming team: A table .
German :
Auf geht’s zum 28. Christlichen Filmfestival 2025 rund um das vom Programmteam gewählte Thema Zu Tisch .
Italiano :
Preparatevi al 28° Festival del Cinema Cristiano 2025, con il tema scelto dal team di programmazione: Una tavola .
Espanol :
Prepárese para el 28º Festival de Cine Cristiano 2025, con el tema elegido por el equipo de programación: Una mesa .
