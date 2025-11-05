FESTIVAL CHRÉTIEN DU CINÉMA Montpellier

FESTIVAL CHRÉTIEN DU CINÉMA

Début : 2026-01-23

fin : 2026-02-01

2026-01-23

En avant pour le 28ème Festival chrétien du cinéma 2026, autour du thème choisi par l’équipe de programmation A table .

Programmation à venir .

Centre Rabelais Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 64 14 10 chretiensetcultures@gmail.com

English :

Onwards to the 28th Christian Film Festival 2025, with the theme chosen by the programming team: A table .

German :

Auf geht’s zum 28. Christlichen Filmfestival 2025 rund um das vom Programmteam gewählte Thema Zu Tisch .

Italiano :

Preparatevi al 28° Festival del Cinema Cristiano 2025, con il tema scelto dal team di programmazione: Una tavola .

Espanol :

Prepárese para el 28º Festival de Cine Cristiano 2025, con el tema elegido por el equipo de programación: Una mesa .

