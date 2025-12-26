Festival cinéma télérama, Cinéma Cinésar Sarrebourg
Festival cinéma télérama, Cinéma Cinésar Sarrebourg mercredi 21 janvier 2026.
Festival cinéma télérama
Cinéma Cinésar 18 rue de la Division Leclerc Sarrebourg Moselle
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-21
fin : 2026-01-27
Le cinéma CinéSar participe au Festival Télérama ! Au programme, 23 films et 7 avant-premières avec rencontre des équipes de film en direct de Paris. Le tout à un tarif préférentiel sur présentation à la caisse du pass pour 2 personnes à découper dans le magazine. Programmation sur le site du cinéma.Tout public
Cinéma Cinésar 18 rue de la Division Leclerc Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 07 07 61 contact@cinesar-sarrebourg.fr
English :
CinéSar cinema takes part in the Télérama Festival! On the program: 23 films and 7 previews, with meetings with film crews live from Paris. All at a preferential rate on presentation at the box office of the pass for 2 people to be cut out from the magazine. Program on the cinema website.
