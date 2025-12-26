Festival cinéma télérama, Cinéma Cinésar Sarrebourg

Festival cinéma télérama

Cinéma Cinésar 18 rue de la Division Leclerc Sarrebourg Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-21

fin : 2026-01-27

2026-01-21

Le cinéma CinéSar participe au Festival Télérama ! Au programme, 23 films et 7 avant-premières avec rencontre des équipes de film en direct de Paris. Le tout à un tarif préférentiel sur présentation à la caisse du pass pour 2 personnes à découper dans le magazine. Programmation sur le site du cinéma.Tout public

Cinéma Cinésar 18 rue de la Division Leclerc Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 07 07 61 contact@cinesar-sarrebourg.fr

English :

CinéSar cinema takes part in the Télérama Festival! On the program: 23 films and 7 previews, with meetings with film crews live from Paris. All at a preferential rate on presentation at the box office of the pass for 2 people to be cut out from the magazine. Program on the cinema website.

