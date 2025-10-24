Festival Circa In Difference Chapiteau, CIRC Auch

Festival Circa In Difference Chapiteau, CIRC Auch vendredi 24 octobre 2025.

Festival Circa In Difference

Chapiteau, CIRC Allées des arts Auch Gers

Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14 EUR

Tarif réduit

– de 24 ans, étudiants, demandeurs d’emploi

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-24

fin : 2025-10-24

Date(s) :

2025-10-24 2025-10-25

Venez vivre ce 38e Festival du cirque actuel !



En salle, sous chapiteau ou dans l’espace public, une vingtaine de spectacles vous attendent, mettant à l’honneur compagnies, artistes et écoles de cirque français.es ou internationaux.ales !

.

Chapiteau, CIRC Allées des arts Auch 32000 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 61 65 00 billetterie@circa.auch.fr

English :

Come and experience the 38th Festival du cirque actuel!



Indoors, under the big top or in the public space, some twenty shows await you, featuring French and international circus companies, artists and schools!

German :

Erleben Sie dieses 38. Festival des aktuellen Zirkus!



In Hallen, Zelten oder im öffentlichen Raum erwarten Sie rund zwanzig Vorstellungen, in denen französische und internationale Zirkusunternehmen, Künstler und Schulen geehrt werden!

Italiano :

Venite a vivere il 38° Festival du cirque actuel!



Al chiuso, sotto il tendone o nello spazio pubblico, vi aspettano una ventina di spettacoli che presentano compagnie, artisti e scuole di circo francesi e internazionali!

Espanol :

¡Venga a vivir la 38ª edición del Festival du cirque actuel!



En el interior, bajo una carpa o en el espacio público, le esperan una veintena de espectáculos de compañías, artistas y escuelas de circo francesas e internacionales

L’événement Festival Circa In Difference Auch a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par Office de Tourisme Grand Auch Coeur de Gascogne