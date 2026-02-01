Festival Coffee Day

6 rue Gambetta Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-13 09:00:00

fin : 2026-02-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-13

FOXCOFFEE et FOXLAB ouvrent grand leurs portes pour une journée entièrement dédiée à la filière café, à celles et ceux qui la font vivre, et à celles et ceux qui la boivent avec curiosité et exigence.

Inscription aux conférences et aux ateliers sur le site internet.Tout public

.

6 rue Gambetta Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 49 21 00 01

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

FOXCOFFEE and FOXLAB open their doors for a day entirely dedicated to the coffee industry, to those who bring it to life, and to those who drink it with curiosity and high standards.

Register for conferences and workshops on the website.

L’événement Festival Coffee Day Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-02-03 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ