FESTIVAL COQ AND ROLL 4 Pollestres 27 juin 2025 19:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

FESTIVAL COQ AND ROLL 4 Avenue Pablo casals Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-27 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :

2025-06-27

Festival de musique « Pop Rock ». 3 groupes de musique par soir vont se succéder et vous interpréter les plus grands standards de la musique Pop Rock.

Avenue Pablo casals

Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 51 11

English :

Pop Rock » music festival. 3 bands per evening will perform the greatest Pop Rock standards.

German :

Musikfestival « Pop Rock ». 3 Musikgruppen pro Abend werden nacheinander auftreten und Ihnen die größten Standards der Pop-Rock-Musik vortragen.

Italiano :

Festival musicale « Pop Rock ». 3 gruppi per serata eseguiranno i più grandi standard del pop rock.

Espanol :

Festival de música « Pop Rock ». 3 grupos por noche interpretarán los grandes estándares del pop rock.

L’événement FESTIVAL COQ AND ROLL 4 Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME