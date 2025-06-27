FESTIVAL COQ AND ROLL 4 Pollestres 27 juin 2025 19:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
FESTIVAL COQ AND ROLL 4 Avenue Pablo casals Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-27 19:00:00
fin : 2025-06-28
Date(s) :
2025-06-27
Festival de musique « Pop Rock ». 3 groupes de musique par soir vont se succéder et vous interpréter les plus grands standards de la musique Pop Rock.
.
Avenue Pablo casals
Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 51 11
English :
Pop Rock » music festival. 3 bands per evening will perform the greatest Pop Rock standards.
German :
Musikfestival « Pop Rock ». 3 Musikgruppen pro Abend werden nacheinander auftreten und Ihnen die größten Standards der Pop-Rock-Musik vortragen.
Italiano :
Festival musicale « Pop Rock ». 3 gruppi per serata eseguiranno i più grandi standard del pop rock.
Espanol :
Festival de música « Pop Rock ». 3 grupos por noche interpretarán los grandes estándares del pop rock.
L’événement FESTIVAL COQ AND ROLL 4 Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME