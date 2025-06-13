Festival Court-Circuit 2025 Château de Remilly-Aillicourt – Remilly-Aillicourt, 13 juin 2025 07:00, Remilly-Aillicourt.

Festival Court-Circuit 2025 Château de Remilly-Aillicourt Château de Remilly-Aillicourt Remilly-Aillicourt Ardennes

Le Festival Court-Circuit revient pour sa 5e édition ! Sapristi !! et Les Portes du Luxembourg vous invitent à une soirée pleine d’énergie et de bonne humeur Rendez-vous dès 18h au magnifique Château de Remilly-Aillicourt pour profiter d’une ambiance conviviale et de deux concerts live qui vont mettre le feu à la scène Vincent B Jake La Botz Que vous soyez mélomane ou juste en quête d’un bon moment, cette soirée est faite pour vous ! Alors ramenez vos amis, votre bonne humeur… et laissez-vous porter par la musique ! Buvette et restauration sur place Deux autres dates disponibles Samedi 14 Juin 18h Tambour Tambour / DJ Ordeuvre au Château du Rocan à Chemery-Chéhéry Dimanche 15 Juin 16h Lo’jo au Château de Reméhan à Pouru St-Rémy

Château de Remilly-Aillicourt

Remilly-Aillicourt 08450 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 27 90 98 contact@portesduluxembourg.fr

English :

The Court-Circuit Festival returns for its 5th edition! Sapristi !! and Les Portes du Luxembourg invite you to an evening full of energy and good humor ? Join us at 6pm at the magnificent Château de Remilly-Aillicourt to enjoy a convivial atmosphere and two live concerts that will set the stage on fire: Vincent B Jake La Botz Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for a good time, this is the evening for you! So bring your friends, your good mood? and let yourself be carried away by the music!?? Two other dates available: Saturday June 14 6pm: Tambour Tambour / DJ Ordeuvre at Château du Rocan in Chemery-Chéhéry Sunday June 15 4pm: Lo’jo at Château de Reméhan in Pouru St-Rémy

German :

Das Festival Court-Circuit kehrt für seine 5. Ausgabe zurück! Sapristi!! und Les Portes du Luxembourg laden Sie zu einem Abend voller Energie und guter Laune ein?? Wir treffen uns ab 18 Uhr im wunderschönen Schloss von Remilly-Aillicourt, um eine gesellige Atmosphäre und zwei Live-Konzerte zu genießen, die die Bühne zum Kochen bringen werden:Vincent B Jake La Botz Ob Sie nun Musikliebhaber sind oder einfach nur auf der Suche nach einer guten Zeit, dieser Abend ist für Sie gemacht! Bringen Sie also Ihre Freunde und Ihre gute Laune mit und lassen Sie sich von der Musik tragen! ? Getränke und Essen vor Ort Zwei weitere verfügbare Termine: Samstag, 14. Juni, 18 Uhr: Tambour Tambour / DJ Ordeuvre im Château du Rocan in Chemery-Chéhéry Sonntag, 15. Juni, 16 Uhr: Lo’jo im Château de Reméhan in Pouru St-Rémy

Italiano :

Il Festival della Corte-Circuito torna per la sua quinta edizione! Sapristi !!! e Les Portes du Luxembourg vi invitano a una serata piena di energia e di buon umore? Unitevi a noi alle 18:00 nel magnifico Château de Remilly-Aillicourt per godere di un’atmosfera amichevole e di due concerti dal vivo che infiammeranno il palcoscenico: Vincent B Jake La Botz Che siate amanti della musica o semplicemente in cerca di divertimento, questa è la serata che fa per voi! Portate con voi gli amici, il buon umore e lasciatevi trasportare dalla musica! Altre due date disponibili: sabato 14 giugno ore 18.00: Tambour Tambour / DJ Ordeuvre al Château du Rocan a Chemery-Chéhéry domenica 15 giugno ore 16.00: Lo’jo al Château de Reméhan a Pouru St-Rémy

Espanol :

¡El Festival Court-Circuit vuelve en su 5ª edición! Sapristi !! y Les Portes du Luxembourg le invitan a una velada llena de energía y buen humor ? Únase a nosotros a las 18:00 en el magnífico Château de Remilly-Aillicourt para disfrutar de un ambiente agradable y de dos conciertos en directo que encenderán el escenario: Vincent B Jake La Botz Tanto si es un amante de la música como si sólo busca pasar un buen rato, ¡esta es su velada! Así que traiga a sus amigos, su buen humor… ¡y déjese llevar por la música! Otras dos fechas disponibles: Sábado 14 de junio a las 18:00: Tambour Tambour / DJ Ordeuvre en el Château du Rocan de Chemery-Chéhéry Domingo 15 de junio a las 16:00: Lo’jo en el Château de Reméhan de Pouru St-Rémy

