FESTIVAL D’AUTOMNE LE PLUS ROCK DES QUATUORS CLASSIQUES Béziers

FESTIVAL D’AUTOMNE LE PLUS ROCK DES QUATUORS CLASSIQUES

1 Place des Albigeois Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-04

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-04

Le Lyon Metropolitan Quartet sublime le rock en version acoustique, de Queen à Radiohead. Un concert vibrant suivi d’un dîner au Bistro de la Prison. Soirée unique garantie !

Le Lyon Metropolitan Quartet repousse les frontières musicales avec audace. Quatuor à cordes virtuose, il revisite avec finesse les grands noms du rock de Queen à Radiohead, en passant par Nirvana et Led Zeppelin dans des arrangements acoustiques puissants et surprenants. Un concert où se mêlent énergie, émotion et élégance.

Prolongez l’expérience autour d’un repas dans le cadre insolite du Bistro de la Prison, pour une soirée hors du commun. .

English :

The Lyon Metropolitan Quartet sublimates rock in an acoustic version, from Queen to Radiohead. A vibrant concert followed by dinner at the Bistro de la Prison. A unique evening guaranteed!

German :

Das Lyon Metropolitan Quartet veredelt die Rockmusik in akustischer Form, von Queen bis Radiohead. Ein vibrierendes Konzert, gefolgt von einem Abendessen im Bistro de la Prison. Ein einzigartiger Abend ist garantiert!

Italiano :

Il Lyon Metropolitan Quartet propone la versione acustica del rock, dai Queen ai Radiohead. Un concerto vibrante seguito da una cena al Bistro de la Prison. Una serata unica garantita!

Espanol :

El Lyon Metropolitan Quartet saca la versión acústica del rock, de Queen a Radiohead. Un concierto vibrante seguido de una cena en el Bistro de la Prison. ¡Una velada única garantizada!

