FESTIVAL DE BRIDGE – Palavas-les-Flots 27 juin 2025 07:00
Hérault
FESTIVAL DE BRIDGE Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Début : 2025-06-27
fin : 2025-06-29
2025-06-27
Vendredi de 14h à 20h
Samedi de 13h à 20h
Dimanche de 13h à 21h
Festival de bridge
Salle Bleue
Infos http://bridgepalavas.free.fr
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie
Italiano :
Venerdì dalle 14.00 alle 20.00
Sabato dalle 13.00 alle 20.00
Domenica dalle 13.00 alle 21.00
Festival del Ponte
Sala Blu
Informazioni su http://bridgepalavas.free.fr
