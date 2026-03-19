FESTIVAL DE CONTE, L’AFFABULATION Prades
FESTIVAL DE CONTE, L’AFFABULATION Prades vendredi 10 avril 2026.
FESTIVAL DE CONTE, L’AFFABULATION
33 rue de l’Hospice Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-10
Date(s) :
2026-04-10
Dans le cadre de la première édition du Festival de Conte, spectacle conte et légende à partir de 3 ans ( sur inscription à la médiathèque)
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33 rue de l’Hospice Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 52 37
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of the first edition of the Festival de Conte, tale and legend show for ages 3 and up (registration required at the media library)
L’événement FESTIVAL DE CONTE, L’AFFABULATION Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO