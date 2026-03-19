FESTIVAL DE CONTE, L’AFFABULATION

33 rue de l’Hospice Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-10

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Dans le cadre de la première édition du Festival de Conte, spectacle conte et légende à partir de 3 ans ( sur inscription à la médiathèque)

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33 rue de l’Hospice Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 52 37

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the first edition of the Festival de Conte, tale and legend show for ages 3 and up (registration required at the media library)

L’événement FESTIVAL DE CONTE, L’AFFABULATION Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO