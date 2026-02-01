Festival de jazz en poche Chambray-lès-Tours
Festival de jazz en poche Chambray-lès-Tours vendredi 27 février 2026.
Festival de jazz en poche
17 Avenue des Platanes Chambray-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : 4.1 – 4.1 – 4.1 EUR
4.1
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-02-27 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-27 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-27
1ère partie Anna BOULIC Laissez-vous porter par cette chanteuse australienne de Dirty Harp Blues Sa voix incroyablement puissante et la profonde émotion d’une véritable artiste de cabaret avec sa harpe.
2ème partie Kocoa&The sweet pops accompagnés de S.Barral: rythm’n blues et soul et jazz
4.1 .
17 Avenue des Platanes Chambray-lès-Tours 37170 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
part 1: Anna BOULIC Let yourself be carried away by this Australian singer of Dirty Harp Blues. Her incredibly powerful voice and the deep emotion of a true cabaret artist with her harp.
part 2: Kocoa&The sweet pops accompanied by S.Barral: rhythm?n blues, soul and jazz
L’événement Festival de jazz en poche Chambray-lès-Tours a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par ADT 37