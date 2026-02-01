Festival de jazz en poche

17 Avenue des Platanes Chambray-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 4.1 – 4.1 – 4.1 EUR

4.1

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-02-27 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-27 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-27

1ère partie Anna BOULIC Laissez-vous porter par cette chanteuse australienne de Dirty Harp Blues Sa voix incroyablement puissante et la profonde émotion d’une véritable artiste de cabaret avec sa harpe.

2ème partie Kocoa&The sweet pops accompagnés de S.Barral: rythm’n blues et soul et jazz

4.1 .

17 Avenue des Platanes Chambray-lès-Tours 37170 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

part 1: Anna BOULIC Let yourself be carried away by this Australian singer of Dirty Harp Blues. Her incredibly powerful voice and the deep emotion of a true cabaret artist with her harp.

part 2: Kocoa&The sweet pops accompanied by S.Barral: rhythm?n blues, soul and jazz

L’événement Festival de jazz en poche Chambray-lès-Tours a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par ADT 37