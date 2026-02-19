Festival de la bière artisanale L’Atmosphère Rethel

Festival de la bière artisanale

L’Atmosphère Boulevard de la 4e armée Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 0 EUR

Pass 1 jour en prévente sur helloasso

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-06

fin : 2026-03-08

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

PROGRAMME 2026 14 artisans brasseurs de la région seront présents pendant ces 3 jours pour présenter leur savoir-faire et animer des dégustations de bières. Le festival sera animé chaque jour par des temps forts Concert pop-rock avec Gold Diggers le vendredi à 21h- Concert pop-rock Glow Up le samedi à 18h- Concert pop-rock Oh Shuga Shuga le samedi à 21h- L’Apéro du dimanche (1 dégustation offerte)Restauration sur place, village artisanal Tous les bénéfices de cette manifestation seront reversés aux différentes œuvres sociales du Rotary club de Rethel L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé consommez avec modération

.

L’Atmosphère Boulevard de la 4e armée Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est festivaldelabiere.rethel@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

PROGRAMME 2026 14 local brewers will be on hand over the 3 days to showcase their expertise and host beer tastings. The festival will feature daily highlights: Pop-rock concert by Gold Diggers on Friday at 9pm- Pop-rock concert by Glow Up on Saturday at 6pm- Pop-rock concert by Oh Shuga Shuga on Saturday at 9pm- Apéro on Sunday (1 free tasting) Catering on site, craft village All profits from this event will be donated to the various social projects of the Rotary Club of Rethel Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health: consume in moderation

L’événement Festival de la bière artisanale Rethel a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par Ardennes Tourisme