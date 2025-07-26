Festival de La Chéronne Récital de Piano La Ferté-Bernard

Festival de La Chéronne Récital de Piano 

Halles Denis Béalet salle basse La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Début : 2025-07-26 20:00:00
2025-07-26

(Maurice Ravel, Ludwig Van Beethoven, Alberto Ginastera, Robert Schumann, Frédéric Chopin)   .

Halles Denis Béalet salle basse La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 49 20 81 87 

