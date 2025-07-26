Festival de La Chéronne Récital de Piano La Ferté-Bernard
Festival de La Chéronne Récital de Piano La Ferté-Bernard samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Festival de La Chéronne Récital de Piano
Halles Denis Béalet salle basse La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26 20:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26
Date(s) :
2025-07-26
(Maurice Ravel, Ludwig Van Beethoven, Alberto Ginastera, Robert Schumann, Frédéric Chopin) .
Halles Denis Béalet salle basse La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 49 20 81 87
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Festival de La Chéronne Récital de Piano La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude