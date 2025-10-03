Festival de la photographie Veigné

Festival de la photographie Veigné vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Rue de Cassiopée Veigné Indre-et-Loire

Début : 2025-10-03 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 19:30:00

2025-10-03

Vendredi 3 octobre 2025 10:00

Dimanche 5 octobre 2025 19:30

Ce festival organisé par le Club Photo aura pour thème cette année regarde sur le monde

Organisé par le Club Photo de Veigné Renseignements au 06 31 77 19 08

Rue de Cassiopée Veigné 37250 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 31 77 19 08

English :

Photography Festival

Friday, October 3, 2025 10:00

Sunday, October 5, 2025 7:30 PM

The theme of this year’s festival, organized by the Club Photo, is: look at the world

Organized by Club Photo de Veigné ? Information on 06 31 77 19 08

German :

Festival der Fotografie

Freitag, 3. Oktober 2025 10:00

Sonntag, 5. Oktober 2025 19:30

Dieses vom Fotoclub organisierte Festival steht dieses Jahr unter dem Motto: Schau auf die Welt

Organisiert vom Club Photo de Veigné? Informationen unter 06 31 77 19 08

Italiano :

Festival della fotografia

Venerdì 3 ottobre 2025 10:00

Domenica 5 ottobre 2025 19:30

Il tema del festival di quest’anno, organizzato dal Club Photo, è: guardare il mondo

Organizzato dal Club Photo de Veigné? Per maggiori informazioni, chiamare il numero 06 31 77 19 08

Espanol :

Festival de Fotografía

Viernes 3 de octubre de 2025 10:00

Domingo 5 de octubre de 2025 19:30

El tema del festival de este año, organizado por el Club Photo, es: mirar el mundo

Organizado por el Club Photo de Veigné ? Para más información, llame al 06 31 77 19 08

