Festival de la photographie Veigné
Festival de la photographie Veigné vendredi 3 octobre 2025.
Festival de la photographie
Rue de Cassiopée Veigné Indre-et-Loire
Début : 2025-10-03 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-05 19:30:00
2025-10-03
Vendredi 3 octobre 2025 10:00
Dimanche 5 octobre 2025 19:30
Ce festival organisé par le Club Photo aura pour thème cette année regarde sur le monde
Organisé par le Club Photo de Veigné Renseignements au 06 31 77 19 08
Ce festival organisé par le Club Photo aura pour thème cette année regarde sur le monde
Organisé par le Club Photo de Veigné Renseignements au 06 31 77 19 08 .
Rue de Cassiopée Veigné 37250 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 31 77 19 08
English :
Photography Festival
Friday, October 3, 2025 10:00
Sunday, October 5, 2025 7:30 PM
The theme of this year’s festival, organized by the Club Photo, is: look at the world
Organized by Club Photo de Veigné ? Information on 06 31 77 19 08
German :
Festival der Fotografie
Freitag, 3. Oktober 2025 10:00
Sonntag, 5. Oktober 2025 19:30
Dieses vom Fotoclub organisierte Festival steht dieses Jahr unter dem Motto: Schau auf die Welt
Organisiert vom Club Photo de Veigné? Informationen unter 06 31 77 19 08
Italiano :
Festival della fotografia
Venerdì 3 ottobre 2025 10:00
Domenica 5 ottobre 2025 19:30
Il tema del festival di quest’anno, organizzato dal Club Photo, è: guardare il mondo
Organizzato dal Club Photo de Veigné? Per maggiori informazioni, chiamare il numero 06 31 77 19 08
Espanol :
Festival de Fotografía
Viernes 3 de octubre de 2025 10:00
Domingo 5 de octubre de 2025 19:30
El tema del festival de este año, organizado por el Club Photo, es: mirar el mundo
Organizado por el Club Photo de Veigné ? Para más información, llame al 06 31 77 19 08
