Informations pratiques

Targasonne

FESTIVAL DE L’AIR À TARGASONNE 4E ÉDITION

86 Route de Thémis Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-28

fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

4e édition du FAT festival sur le site de la Centrale Solaire Thémis à Targasonne, les 28 et 29 août 2026.

Au programme marché local, concerts sous chapiteau, activités sportives et ludiques, ateliers, projections, conférences, expositions et baptê…

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86 Route de Thémis Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

The 4th edition of the FAT Festival at the Thémis Solar Power Plant in Targasonne, August 28 and 29, 2026.

On the program: a local market, concerts under the big top, sports and recreational activities, workshops, film screenings, conferences, exhibitions, and introductory sessions…

L’événement FESTIVAL DE L’AIR À TARGASONNE 4E ÉDITION Targasonne a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE