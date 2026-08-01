FESTIVAL DE L’AIR À TARGASONNE 4E ÉDITION Targasonne
vendredi 28 août 2026 · Targasonne
Informations pratiques
Targasonne
FESTIVAL DE L’AIR À TARGASONNE 4E ÉDITION
86 Route de Thémis Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28
fin : 2026-08-29
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
4e édition du FAT festival sur le site de la Centrale Solaire Thémis à Targasonne, les 28 et 29 août 2026.
Au programme marché local, concerts sous chapiteau, activités sportives et ludiques, ateliers, projections, conférences, expositions et baptê…
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86 Route de Thémis Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
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English :
The 4th edition of the FAT Festival at the Thémis Solar Power Plant in Targasonne, August 28 and 29, 2026.
On the program: a local market, concerts under the big top, sports and recreational activities, workshops, film screenings, conferences, exhibitions, and introductory sessions…
L’événement FESTIVAL DE L’AIR À TARGASONNE 4E ÉDITION Targasonne a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE