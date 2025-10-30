FESTIVAL DE MAGIE GRAND GALA Argelès-sur-Mer

FESTIVAL DE MAGIE GRAND GALA

24 Avenue Molière Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Grand gala de magie

Retrouvez les artistes:

Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène pour une grande soirée de gala de magie.

Tarif 10 euros

Réservez vos places en ligne sur https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…

24 Avenue Molière Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 15 85

English :

Grand gala de magie

Join the artists:

Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène for a grand gala evening of magic.

Price 10 euros

Book your tickets online at: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…

German :

Große Zaubergala

Treffen Sie sich mit den Künstlern:

Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin und Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox und Arsène für einen großen Galaabend der Zauberkunst.

Preis: 10 Euro

Reservieren Sie Ihre Plätze online unter: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…

Italiano :

Gran galà di magia

Unitevi agli artisti:

Patrice Curt, Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène per una serata di gala all’insegna della magia.

Prezzo € 10

Prenotate i vostri biglietti online su: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…

Espanol :

Gran gala de la magia

Únase a los artistas

Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène para una noche de gala de magia.

Precio 10

Reserve sus entradas en línea en: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…

