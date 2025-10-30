FESTIVAL DE MAGIE GRAND GALA Argelès-sur-Mer
FESTIVAL DE MAGIE GRAND GALA Argelès-sur-Mer jeudi 30 octobre 2025.
FESTIVAL DE MAGIE GRAND GALA
24 Avenue Molière Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-30 20:00:00
fin : 2025-10-30 23:00:00
2025-10-30
Grand gala de magie
Retrouvez les artistes:
Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène pour une grande soirée de gala de magie.
Tarif 10 euros
Réservez vos places en ligne sur https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
24 Avenue Molière Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 15 85
English :
Grand gala de magie
Join the artists:
Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène for a grand gala evening of magic.
Price 10 euros
Book your tickets online at: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
German :
Große Zaubergala
Treffen Sie sich mit den Künstlern:
Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin und Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox und Arsène für einen großen Galaabend der Zauberkunst.
Preis: 10 Euro
Reservieren Sie Ihre Plätze online unter: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
Italiano :
Gran galà di magia
Unitevi agli artisti:
Patrice Curt, Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène per una serata di gala all’insegna della magia.
Prezzo € 10
Prenotate i vostri biglietti online su: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
Espanol :
Gran gala de la magia
Únase a los artistas
Patrice Curt , Eric Lentin et Valérie, Kenris Murat, Bertox et Arsène para una noche de gala de magia.
Precio 10
Reserve sus entradas en línea en: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
