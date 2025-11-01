FESTIVAL DE MAGIE LEO BRIERE Argelès-sur-Mer
FESTIVAL DE MAGIE LEO BRIERE Argelès-sur-Mer samedi 1 novembre 2025.
FESTIVAL DE MAGIE LEO BRIERE
24 Avenue Molière Argelès-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-11-01 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-01 23:00:00
2025-11-01
Festival de magie ABRAC’ARGELES #4
Spectacle de LEO BRIERE
Tarif 15 euros
Réservez vos places en ligne sur https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
24 Avenue Molière Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 81 15 85
English :
ABRAC’ARGELES Magic Festival #4
Show by LEO BRIERE
Price 15 euros
Book your tickets online at: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
German :
Zauberfestival ABRAC’ARGELES #4
Auftritt von LEO BRIERE
Preis: 15 Euro
Reservieren Sie Ihre Plätze online unter: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
Italiano :
Festival della Magia ABRAC’ARGELES #4
Spettacolo di LEO BRIERE
Prezzo: 15 euro
Prenotate i vostri biglietti online su: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
Espanol :
Festival de Magia ABRAC’ARGELES nº 4
Espectáculo de LEO BRIERE
Precio 15 euros
Reserve sus entradas en línea en: https://boutique.ville-argelessurmer.fr/…
