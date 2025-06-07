Festival de photographie contemporaine – Salle polyvalente Michel Fraboulet Saint-Pair-sur-Mer, 7 juin 2025 10:00, Saint-Pair-sur-Mer.

Manche

Festival de photographie contemporaine Salle polyvalente Michel Fraboulet Allée Lecourtois Saint-Pair-sur-Mer Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-09 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

PHOTONOMIE comme gastronomie partage et art de déguster avec plaisir et gourmandise.

L’association PHOTONOMIE organise tous les ans, chaque week-end de Pentecôte, un FESTIVAL DE PHOTOGRAPHIE CONTEMPORAINE à SAINT-PAIR-SUR-MER. Le festival est situé idéalement en bord de mer, dans la salle Michel Fraboulet sur la nouvelle Place Marland. La 1ère édition en 2025 s’ouvrira sur un vernissage en musique, animé par l’orchestre Coeff’Jazz samedi 7 juin à 11h30.

Venez découvrir 11 talentueux artistes représentatifs de la scène actuelle de la photographie qui auront plaisir à échanger avec vous Philippe ALLIET, Bernard BUHRY, Henri Ft, Jean-François FRAPPAT, Dominique LECOUVREUR, Thierry LORENTZ, Sylvie MARTIN-PERNELLE, Jérôme PEREZ, Nathalie SOULAS, Jean-Pol STERCQ, Eric VIOLETTE.

Salle polyvalente Michel Fraboulet Allée Lecourtois

Saint-Pair-sur-Mer 50380 Manche Normandie +33 6 83 65 14 86 photonomiefestivalphoto@gmail.com

English : Festival de photographie contemporaine

« PHOTONOMY » as in « gastronomy »: sharing and the art of tasting with pleasure and gourmandise.

Every Pentecost weekend, the PHOTONOMIE association organizes a CONTEMPORARY PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL in SAINT-PAIR-SUR-MER. The festival is ideally located on the seafront, in the Salle Michel Fraboulet on the new Place Marland. The 1st edition in 2025 will open with a musical vernissage, hosted by the Coeff’Jazz orchestra on Saturday June 7 at 11:30 am.

Come and discover 11 talented artists representing today’s photography scene, who will be delighted to chat with you: Philippe ALLIET, Bernard BUHRY, Henri Ft, Jean-François FRAPPAT, Dominique LECOUVREUR, Thierry LORENTZ, Sylvie MARTIN-PERNELLE, Jérôme PEREZ, Nathalie SOULAS, Jean-Pol STERCQ, Eric VIOLETTE.

German :

« PHOTONOMIE » wie « Gastronomie »: Teilen und die Kunst des Genießens mit Genuss und Gaumenfreude.

Der Verein PHOTONOMIE organisiert jedes Jahr an jedem Pfingstwochenende in SAINT-PAIR-SUR-MER ein FESTIVAL FÜR ZEITGENÖSSISCHE PHOTOGRAPHIE. Das Festival ist ideal am Meer gelegen, im Saal Michel Fraboulet auf dem neuen Place Marland. Ausgabe im Jahr 2025 wird mit einer musikalischen Vernissage eröffnet, die vom Orchester Coeff’Jazz am Samstag, den 7. Juni um 11.30 Uhr gestaltet wird.

Entdecken Sie 11 talentierte Künstler, die die aktuelle Szene der Fotografie repräsentieren und sich gerne mit Ihnen austauschen werden: Philippe ALLIET, Bernard BUHRY, Henri Ft, Jean-François FRAPPAT, Dominique LECOUVREUR, Thierry LORENTZ, Sylvie MARTIN-PERNELLE, Jérôme PEREZ, Nathalie SOULAS, Jean-Pol STERCQ, Eric VIOLETTE.

Italiano :

« FOTONOMIA » come « gastronomia »: condivisione e arte di assaggiare con piacere e indulgenza.

L’associazione PHOTONOMIE organizza ogni anno un FESTIVAL DI FOTOGRAFIA CONTEMPORANEA a SAINT-PAIR-SUR-MER ogni fine settimana di Pentecoste. Il festival è situato in posizione ideale sul lungomare, nella Salle Michel Fraboulet della nuova Place Marland. La prima edizione del 2025 si aprirà con un vernissage musicale, ospitato dall’orchestra Coeff’Jazz, sabato 7 giugno alle 11.30.

Venite a scoprire 11 artisti di talento che rappresentano l’attuale scena fotografica e che saranno lieti di chiacchierare con voi: Philippe ALLIET, Bernard BUHRY, Henri Ft, Jean-François FRAPPAT, Dominique LECOUVREUR, Thierry LORENTZ, Sylvie MARTIN-PERNELLE, Jérôme PEREZ, Nathalie SOULAS, Jean-Pol STERCQ, Eric VIOLETTE.

Espanol :

« FOTONOMÍA » como en « gastronomía »: compartir y el arte de degustar con placer e indulgencia.

Cada fin de semana de Pentecostés, la asociación PHOTONOMIE organiza en SAINT-PAIR-SUR-MER un FESTIVAL DE FOTOGRAFÍA CONTEMPORÁNEA. El festival goza de una ubicación privilegiada frente al mar, en la Sala Michel Fraboulet de la nueva Place Marland. La 1ª edición de 2025 se inaugurará con un vernissage musical, a cargo de la orquesta Coeff’Jazz, el sábado 7 de junio a las 11.30 h.

Venga a descubrir a 11 artistas de talento, representantes de la escena fotográfica actual, que estarán encantados de charlar con usted: Philippe ALLIET, Bernard BUHRY, Henri Ft, Jean-François FRAPPAT, Dominique LECOUVREUR, Thierry LORENTZ, Sylvie MARTIN-PERNELLE, Jérôme PEREZ, Nathalie SOULAS, Jean-Pol STERCQ, Eric VIOLETTE.

