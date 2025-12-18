FESTIVAL DE PIANO au château de Maintenon

Place Aristide Briand Maintenon Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR

22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-01-30

fin : 2026-02-01

Date(s) :

2026-01-30

Les Amis du Château de Maintenon organisent leur 1er Festival de Piano tout le dernier weekend de janvier (+ 1er février). Pour fêter la réouverture du château, ils accueilleront trois merveilleux pianistes (C. Lefebvre, D. Ciocarlie, P. Bianconi) et un conférencier (B. Moysan).

Masterclass et conférence sont en entrée libre. 22 .

Place Aristide Briand Maintenon 28130 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 70 55 44 66 amisduchateaudemaintenon28@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Friends of Château de Maintenon are organizing their 1st Piano Festival for the last weekend of January (+ February 1st). To celebrate the château’s reopening, they will be welcoming three wonderful pianists (C. Lefebvre, D. Ciocarlie, P. Bianconi) and a lecturer (B. Moysan).

L’événement FESTIVAL DE PIANO au château de Maintenon Maintenon a été mis à jour le 2025-12-18 par OT CHARTRES